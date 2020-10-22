On a cool and breezy Friday afternoon in Madisonville, U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath spoke to a socially distanced and mask wearing crowd at City Park.
“I’m taking on Senator McConnell because we need better leaders right now, and I want to work on rebuilding Kentucky, bringing jobs back here to Hopkins County that we need,” said McGrath, a Democrat.
As she walked through the crowd, she would stop and talk to people and ask them questions.
“When was the last time Mitch McConnell had a town hall? When was the last time he came out and talked to voters?” McGrath asked the crowd. “That is what this is all about, that is what it should be about. Coming out here seeing your great county here, being a part of the community and talking to people about what they care about.”
Former Hopkins County Judge-Executive and local attorney Richard Frymire was one of many she talked to at the event. When asked about their conversation, he said they talked about his time as a Marine fighter pilot in the 1950’s then his service in the Air Force.
“We need someone who can bring us together and not someone who will break us apart,” said Frymire. “I think she will come with an open mind and attempt to do what she can as a freshman senator to bring people together, and I think that is important.”
Frymire believes McConnell has been a terrible example for the U.S. Senate, someone who has promoted divisiveness and who makes no attempts to reconcile differences.
“I’m thinking a lot of people are ready to drain the swamp and get rid of Mitch because I don’t think there can be inclusion when one senior senator such as Mitch practices exclusion,” said Frymire.
McGrath is campaigning on fixing health care, bringing drug prices down, bringing jobs to Kentucky through infrastructure, better education for kids, getting rid of career politicians and getting Kentuckians the help they need during COVID-19.
She ended her speech by encouraging people to get out and vote.