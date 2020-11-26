Not only are the students of the Dawson Springs Independent Schools continuing to receive instruction virtually due to the county’s ongoing ‘red’ status in regards to COVID-19, the Board of Education pursues its meetings online as well, and did so on Monday night.
In fact, on the agenda were two votes with subsequent unanimous verdicts for students to remain on virtual/remote instruction until Jan. 4, and also to allow staff members to work remotely until that time.
“This is something that pains me greatly because we desperately need students back in,” said Superintendent Leonard Whalen. “We had 2,135 new cases of COVID in the state today, our positivity rate is just under 9% statewide, and the numbers are increasing daily it seems like. It’s really scary.
“Although it’s a difficult situation to be in, really with the governor’s orders — I don’t really feel like we have a whole lot of a choice,” Whalen said.
Whalen was referring to executive orders from Gov. Andy Beshear dated Nov. 19, which remands all elementary schools in the Commonwealth to Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) until December 7 if their respective counties are “out of the red zone,” with all middle and high schools in NTI “until at least Jan. 4.”
In further action concerning the pandemic, the Board voted to postpone all in-person middle and high school athletic and extracurricular activities until Dec. 14, based on recent KHSAA guidelines, and authorized Whalen to postpone longer, if needed, due to high COVID-19 rates in the region.
Preschool instructor Dr. Kammie King presented the most recent Kindergarten Brigance Screening data during Elementary Principal Jennifer Ward’s report to the Board.
“Twenty-two students from the 2019-20 preschool class enrolled into kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year,” said King. “One student from 2018-19 is also included in this kindergarten readiness data.
“When analyzing the data, it was found that this preschool group had a high number of students requiring specially-designed instruction, as well as a large number of students who were eligible to receive preschool services due to being considered ‘at-risk’ based on KERA (Kentucky Education Reform Act) guidelines,” King said.
According to the 2020 Kindergarten Class Readiness Data, as entitled in King’s report, 77.5% of this year’s kindergarten students were ready for kindergarten with interventions, 20% were considered ready without interventions, and 2.5% were ready with enrichment.
King compared that data with that of students who attended preschool in the district, which proved that 86.4% of the preschool’s students were ready for kindergarten with interventions, 9.1% were ready without interventions, with 4.5% ready with enrichment.
“This is not exactly the numbers we want to see,” said King.
The pandemic affected scores, as last year’s preschool students were sent home to learn remotely due to executive order on Mar. 13. According to King, attendance prior to the pandemic was also a factor adversely affecting the data.
“Preschool is not compulsory — preschool is a program where we offer these services to students and their families — and unfortunately, attendance is not mandated by the state of Kentucky,” King said.
“We had approximately 93 days of in-person instruction prior to the start of NTI on March 13,” said King. “Sixty-three% of the class missed at least five days of school, 25% of the class missed more than 16 days — and if you think about it, that’s a month of preschool services — and 11% missed over 32 days of preschool...prior to leaving the classroom when we went remote.”
“What we find is, if a student enters kindergarten and they’re not ready, then they’re a little behind for first grade, they’re a little behind for second grade,” said Whalen. “If we could eliminate them being behind at the lower levels, that’s going to do nothing but help everybody significantly.”
“Did I understand correctly that there were students that missed 32 days before the virus hit us?” asked Board Chair Vicki Allen.
“We would reach out to the families, we did our home visits, we made every attempt we could to make the families understand how essential it is that their child comes to school,” answered King. “That parent engagement and that parent involvement and that buy-in is so critical — regardless of age — but especially in our littlest learners who have to have that adult support to grow and flourish.”
In his report, Jr./Sr High Principal Todd Marshall detailed that students and staff members continue to keep a full plate even with remote learning. Marshall explained:
• seniors and their sponsors continue to fundraise in hopes of a senior trip in April.
• home visits have been made to students who have not been heard from.
• report cards and failure letters were sent via U.S. mail to students and parents.
• one-on-one tutoring sessions are on-going for struggling students.
• -Guidance Counselor Lori Wooton is registering students for the ACT and ASVAB exams.
• FRYSC Coordinator Jonathon Storms is assisting with updates to the Hard Work Cafe.
• school pictures have been rescheduled for January, with another date tentatively set for February.
The next meeting of the Dawson Springs Board of Education will be held on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.