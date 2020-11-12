Although the pandemic has caused quite the disruption to our routines and sense of normalcy this year, one event remains the same — Planters Bank’s “Season of Giving.”
Planters Bank of Dawson Springs is in the midst of this fundraising effort, held annually each October through December.
The local branch was able to choose its benefactor. “Our ‘Season of Giving’ this year benefits Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park--a place we want to get back to after COVID,” said Anita Black, assistant vice president and manager of the Dawson Springs branch.
To support Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, there are three opportunities for you to participate in the promotion.
First, you can visit the local branch to purchase a Kentucky-themed tin, candle, and dish towel package for $20. For each package purchased, Planters Bank of Dawson Springs will donate $20 to Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. You may also order the package online at www.greatthings bank.com/season/.
The custom gift tin includes an all-natural soy candle, as well as a custom-designed flour sack towel. The candle was produced regionally by Clarksville Candle Company, and the designs that adorn each of the items were hand-drawn and produced especially for the Season of Giving by Williams Advertising, a local custom branded merchandise agency.
The candle’s aroma is ‘Scent of the Season,’ and “smells great too, by the way,” said Black.
Another way you can participate in this charitable event is by opening an account at the Dawson Springs Branch. For every new account, Planters Bank will donate $25 to Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park.
Perhaps the simplest avenue to participate is by visiting Planters Bank’s pages on the social media forums of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Each time the photo of the custom gift tin is shared on social media, Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park will receive a $5 donation from the local branch.
Planters Bank of Dawson Springs kicked off its Season of Giving last month with an initial donation of $5,000 to Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. Each of the 12 branches of Planters Bank has its own benefactor.
“As a community bank, it is our responsibility to give back to our community; the Season of Giving is a great way for our employees, our communities, and our non-profits to all come together for these great causes,” said Planters Bank CEO Elizabeth McCoy. “This year is a year quite unlike any other--we felt it was extremely important we continue our Season of Giving now more than ever.”
“We support many non-profits in our communities all year long, but especially in 2020, we’ve tried to do as much as we can to support non-profits and small businesses alike,” said McCoy. “When we looked at who we could most impact with the Season of Giving this year, it was some of our cultural organizations--the groups that have been impacted by lack of patronage or had their fundraising options eliminated this year--we are hoping to support groups that will still be here for us to enjoy when life gets back to normal.”