Park manager to retire; celebration set for Tuesday

The feelings are bittersweet as we announce the retirement of one of our favorite leaders in the community, Peter Bowles. We are so very happy for him, but we will all miss him so much.
Peter has had a long career in parks spanning 31 years. He began his career as the business manager at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park all the way in eastern Kentucky in 1990. In 1992, he transferred to Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park to be closer to his home of Madisonville, where he was the business manager from 1992 until 2005. From there he was promoted to park manager, the position he will be retiring from in August.
We asked Peter what his biggest accomplishments were. At first, he said renovating the beach, which has become a huge draw to the park. However, being the humble public servant that he is, he said, “I can’t take credit for that, I had so much help from Jenny Sewell and the friends volunteer group.” So, he said his biggest achievement was bringing families together to enjoy the beauty of the park. Other accomplishments include creating our wastewater treatment plant, the addition of the equestrian campground and setting into motion the plan to expand our current campground. He has also enjoyed facilitating and coordinating a wonderful work crew.
The love that the park and our community has for Peter cannot be stated enough. He leads his employees by treating them with kindness and respect. We are so lucky to have had a manager that truly cares about us and the park so much. He can never really be replaced. Maya Angelou said it best, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Peter made sure all of his employees and the community felt great, this is why he is unforgettable.
If you would like to join us in celebrating Peter Bowles’s career, please attend his retirement party at the park’s backyard lodge overlook from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. We hope to see you there!