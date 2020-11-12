Talks about the Hopkins County Landfill expansion continued Thursday, Nov. 5 at a Solid Waste and Landfill Committee meeting prior to the special called Hopkins County Fiscal meeting.
“The landfill wants to expand,” said Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. “They have the property to do it, but in order to expand, the fiscal court has to approve it. As part of that expansion, we looked at the agreements that we have with them.”
Currently, the court is on a tier system with the landfill, according to Whitfield.
“We pay to use the landfill,” said Whitfield. “They pick up our containers, dump them and bring them back. We pay for transportation and using the landfill. For every ton that is generated at the landfill, and this includes not just from Hopkins County, but every time it comes from anywhere into the landfill, we get basically a royalty on that.”
Whitfield said per month for the first 17,000 tons, the county receives 86 cents per ton, the next 5,000 tons the county receives 68 cents per ton and anything above 22,000 tons, the county receives 51 cents per ton.
“That has been the way it has been set from the beginning,” said Whitfield. “Obviously, we want the county to save as much money as possible. What they have come back with is an agreement to go up to just a flat 70 cents per ton. That is less than what we would get on the first 17,000 tons but more than what we would get above that. If the landfill grows as a business, more money would come back to the county.”
Whitfield reiterated there would be enough room to expand the landfill.
“Overall, they have enough property if all the expansions in the future are granted through the county and the state,” said Whitfield. “They would have enough room for another probably 30 to 40 years. They are not looking to run out of space right now if we don’t grant this to them. They are just looking in the future to make sure they have everything taken care of in enough time.”
Whitfield said more time would be needed to discuss the expansion project in committee meetings before bringing it to a vote in the Fiscal Court meeting.
According to previous reports, there are 11 years of life left in the landfill, which gives Waste Connections a 5- to 7-year time frame to get everything in line for the expansion. The landfill currently uses 51 acres and plans to use about 50 more before the 11 years runs out. The expansion will allow for the use of 30 to 32 acres of additional land, of which the business already owns.
Travis Ricker, with Waste Connections, did not return comment about the expansion project by press time.
In other news from the meeting, the fiscal court entered into a joint resolution with the city of St. Charles for the transfer of $19,199 in COVID-19 relief funding from the city to the county to help pay for expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 outbreak.