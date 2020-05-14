A weekend chase on Interstate 69 ended with a car in a ditch and two Evansville men facing a combined 14 charges.
A Kentucky State Police statement released Monday says it started with a traffic stop for speeding around 7:40 p.m. Saturday about three miles west of Dawson Springs. During the stop, driver Letarion T. Gines, 29, reportedly put his car in drive and sped away.
“It ended in Princeton,” Trooper Rob Austin said, after about an eight-mile chase. The KSP says it ended with Gines’s car “disabled in a ditch” after exiting the highway. Gines reportedly tried to run away, but was arrested.
The KSP claims both Gines and passenger Binnie Y. Bryant Jr., 30, were under the influence of drugs. Bryant stayed in the car after it stopped and surrendered peacefully.
Gines faced 11 charges Monday night: first degree fleeing/evading police, both in a vehicle and on foot, marijuana possession, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, speeding at least 26 miles over the limit, reckless driving, failed/improper signal, improper use of left lane, failure to produce insurance card, disregarding a stop sign and driving under the influence.
Bryant is charged with marijuana possession, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and public intoxication.
Gines was held in the Hopkins County Jail on $7,000 cash bond. Bryant posted a $1,000 cash bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court Monday, June 15.