These individuals were indicted by a Hopkins Circuit Court grand jury on Nov. 12:
Ethan Davis, 26, Trim Street, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender. The charges stem from an Aug. 26 incident.
Franklin D. Hunt, 56, Arcadia Avenue, was charged with not wearing a seat belt, careless driving, operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence and second-degree persistent felony offender. The charges stem from an Oct. 6 incident.