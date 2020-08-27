10 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 15, 2010.)
Terry Hayes’ career in education came full circle this week. The young social studies teacher hired by the local school district straight out of Lindsey Wilson College in 1990 returned to Dawson Springs Tuesday morning as principal of the junior-senior high school.
A 15-year-old Mortons Gap boy died Saturday of a gunshot to the face. The victim has been looking at a firearm with his friends when one of the subjects accidentally discharged the weapon.
The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for the planned Hopkins County Judicial Center at 10 a.m. July 22. The event will take place at the construction site at 120 E. Center St. in Madisonville.
The funeral for Leon Hulsey, 67, Dawson Springs, was held Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. J.W. Haire officiated. Burial was in Gilland Ridge Cemetery.
The funeral for Lorne D. “L.D.” Riley, 68, Dawson Springs, was held Tuesday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. David Hoard officiated.
Graveside services for Volney Lee Johnson, 56, Dawson Springs, were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Old Beulah Cemetery. The Rev. Tommy Townsend officiated. Beshear Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Traffic was blocked for some time Monday night when a Freightliner with a “drop deck” flatbed trailer was unable to make the turn from Hamby Avenue to Main Street.
24 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 18, 1996.)
Tara Suttle, 17-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Alexander, was crowned the 1996 Miss Dawson Springs at the 24th annual pageant which was held Saturday night, July 13, at Dawson Springs High School. The first runner-up was Kathy Gogel and the second runner-up was Mary E. Adamson. Christy Eaves received the Miss Congeniality silver tray.
Smoke was cleared from the Frederick Road home of Carol Kittinger following a Monday morning fire. Firemen said it’s believed the fire, which was contained in the kitchen, was started by a crock pot.
Holly Suzanne Divine, a 1992 graduate of Dawson Springs High School and a fifth-year student at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy in Lexington, is the recipient of three scholarships for the 1996-97 school year.
Mr. and Mrs. Scotty Alexander of Dawson Springs have announced the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Stacie Jan, to Nathan Shane Lutz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Lutz of Madisonville. The wedding vows will be exchanged Saturday afternoon, July 2, at 4 at Gilland Ridge Baptist Church at St. Charles.
The Dawson Springs swim team placed second in the Hopkins County Championship Swim Meet held Tuesday, July 9, at the Madisonville Country Club.
The funeral for Mrs. Ella Morgan, 74, Mineral Street, was held Sunday afternoon, July 14, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. David Fambrough officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
50 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 16, 1970.)
The various committees for the 22nd annual Community Barbecue and Picnic have been meeting at least once a week for the past two months to make and complete plans for the event. It will be held Thursday, July 30, on the New Century Hotel lot.
State Parks Commissioner James Host has released a list of 28 publicly owned locations where private developers may be asked to build campgrounds and operate them under long-term leases. The Pennyrile Forest State Park would gain an additional 50 private campsites, it was learned.
It was reported in the Monday edition of the Madisonville Messenger that the proposed planning and zoning for Hopkins County appeared to be a dead issue even before the public hearing scheduled for Tuesday night at the county courthouse.
Funeral services were held for David Corbit Robards, 67, Manitou, Wednesday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Russell Beshear officiated. Burial was in Beulah Cemetery.
Two local stores held sidewalk sales last Friday and Saturday. Business was brisk both days, it was reported. Customers were at the Village Shoe Outlet and at the Clothes Horse.
Last rites were conducted for Benjamin Franklin Rogers, 70, East Hall Street, Friday afternoon, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Carlos H. Coop officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Funeral services were held for Eli Evitts, 82, Route 1, Sunday afternoon, July 12, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Jimmy Russell officiated. Burial was in Dunn Cemetery.