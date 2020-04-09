I want to thank all of you who are reading each week. I am encouraged by the notes and comments that you occasionally send my way, even the ones that correct or challenge from time to time.
It looks like we are going to be out of sorts for a few more weeks. This is a good time to reflect, yet again, on the power of context. Everything I read (or write) is overwhelmed with COVID19. I hope that we are all finding ways to cope. Depending upon where one is in life, we are either physically closer than we are accustomed to being (I have a couple of students who are home rather than at university) or more distant (I have parents in assisted living). All of this leaves us a little discomfited.
For the past couple of weeks, I have been sending daily notes to my local congregation. Based on the response some are better than others. It helps me to write it and I believe it is helping those who read it. I know that many of us are using technology more for family and religious gatherings, and for work meetings. One can pile up months’ worth of church attendance in a short while right now (for those of us who can’t help but keep score).
What follows is the note that I sent on April 2. I am sending them via email and posting them on Facebook for any who might be interested. Just let me know if you want theme via email.
How am I supposed to know what to do? Everybody has an opinion, and everybody is an expert. I will say that it seems that we are nearly there: avoid large groups, keep your distance, wash your hands, disinfect, and don’t touch your face. There are the five commandments for now and we understand why. These are the overriding principles we live by right now to lower our risk. We take these everywhere we go.
I have had reason to be out in a few stores for my parents and my family. I still see few folks that haven’t put these things into practice. They stand out now. They get looks of judgment because we all understand that they are not doing their part. The interesting thing is the responses I have seen — they know they are breaking the rules and they feel the pressure. They may not care, but they know.
We are in the wilderness right now and these rules must be adhered or fewer of us will get to the other side. But there will be a day when we return to normal. We will again inhabit the land where “everyone will do what is right in their own eyes.” (see the Old Testament book of Judges 21:25, the very last verse for this reference). Then we will still want to stay safe and avoid getting sick. We will also be moving around and being productive.
These five commandments will keep us safe, but we will be in large groups, we will get close to people, and will be less concerned about survival as we were in the wilderness. How then do we function in a different world maintaining these rules? I am pretty sure we will figure it out, but these rules will stay with us. They will always be there, and they will adjust our attitudes and behavior from now on — until there is a generation that is not taught these things.
Lay this beside Israel in the wilderness and the ten commandments. This is the reason it is so important that we learn them and let them get deep into us. Immediately after delivering the “ten words” we read this in Deuteronomy 6:4-7:
“Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God is one LORD; and you shall love the LORD your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your might. And these words which I command you this day shall be upon your heart; and you shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise.”
We carry these wherever we go because we know that they will help us survive in a world full of both abundance and peril. We need to know from whence we have come, we need to stop taking up God’s name for our own purposes, we need rest, and we need to treat each other and each other’s property with reverence and respect.
Peace.