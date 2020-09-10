Have you ever thought that it’s too late to start your secondary education?
Even though fall classes have already begun at Madisonville Community College, the school wants prospective students to know it’s never too late.
Through MCC’s Late Start Program, students can enroll for an abbreviated semester as classes are only eight-weeks long versus the traditional 16 weeks. According to an MCC Facebook post, enrollment is currently open, and classes begin Monday, Oct. 19.
“It’s a later start schedule of classes. Both general education and some technical courses,” said Director of Enrollment Management Aimee Wilkerson. “These are offered in a variety of formats, both online and in-person.”
This program gives someone an opportunity who couldn’t start in August for personal reasons, or because they started the process late, or possibly their life circumstances changed, and they’re now ready to go back, she said.
“It’s a good opportunity for those students,” said Wilkerson. “The biggest consideration is that these are 16-week classes that are offered in eight weeks, so it’s a faster pace. We always recommend that students take something during ‘Late Start’ that may be a subject area they consider to be a strength of theirs.”
This program allows students to not wait for the next 16-week semester, which begins in January.
“This gives them an opportunity to go ahead and get started and not lose their moment before January,” Wilkerson said. “Some of the courses we offer are Nurse Aid or other certificate programs that, after completion of that class, they’ll have a credential and can enter the workforce.”
MCC Provost Dr. Scott Cook said it’s definitely not too late.
“For some, it might sound a little scary to try to complete a class in half a semester, but there is a growing body of evidence to suggest that an eight-week term is incredibly successful,” he said. “Even though it’s September, it is certainly not too late to go ahead and come in and sign up, get started on your financial aid, see if you’re eligible for the aid, and get enrolled, don’t delay.”
Cook said if students had been putting off applying because of worries regarding the global pandemic, they should look at the programs entirely online or even its evening option.
“I think that would make it a little bit easier for trying to deal with working and issues that come along with parenting and school,” he said. “Honestly, the online option will give the most scheduling flexibility because you can work on it, whether it be two in the morning or two in the afternoon.”
For those interested in the Late Start Program, call MCC’s Enrollment Center at (270) 824-8657 or email Aimee.Wilkerson@kctcs.edu to get started. To see a list of courses offered during the late start visit, bit.ly/MCCLateStart, or visit MCC’s Facebook page.