Following the approval of an application to be a vaccine provider, the Hopkins County Health Department and other leaders are preparing for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday the vaccine could be available for first responders in the commonwealth by the middle of December. For the general public, the availability could still be months away.
“For the community, it is still going to be at least four months until they can get it,” said Denise Beach, the director of the Hopkins County Health Department. “When we get our first dosages, they are going to be done in tiers like we did with H1N1 about 10 year ago. It will be tiered to those at most risk such as long term care patients, long term care providers, high risk healthcare workers and then it will go to high risk adults, senior adults and then the general population. We hope the county gets distribution for those people sometime in December.”
Beach said information regarding vaccinating children has not been established yet.
“Unlike H1N1, where we vaccinated pregnant women and children first, children are now the lowest risk,” said Beach. “I have not been given any information on cost yet. I am hoping it will be subsidized by federal and state governments. I’m hoping it will be like H1N1 and that there is no charge or minimal charge for it.”
Beach said the health department will be just one entity distributing the vaccine.
“There will be several groups distributing it,” she said. “We are usually very involved in outbreak situations and distribution. There will be pharmacies that have contracted to do the long term health. Our local hospital will be a provider, and we will collaborate with them to make sure their employees receive a vaccine. We will also collaborate with other healthcare providers.”
The vaccine will be administered in two doses, said Beach.
“Right now, we are worrying about getting the initial vaccine out,” said Beach.
Beach said she will encourage everyone to get the vaccine on the heels of reporting an additional three deaths Tuesday bringing the death total to 58 in the county.
“We are in the middle of a worldwide pandemic,” said Beach. “We lost five people in Hopkins County in the last two days related to COVID. We have seen people in middle-age and working adults that were healthy die with COVID. We have someone in their 30s right now that is in the intensive care unit with COVID. It is at the point now that if you go out into the community, you are being exposed.”
Beach said if COVID-19 is not contained, eventually it will impact every household.
“Everybody will know someone or work with someone, be friends or family with someone that has had severe effects from COVID,” said Beach. “I can assure you, health care workers will be getting a COVID vaccine. I will be getting a vaccine. It has proven to have good safety and efficacy in the clinical trials. We are very excited to help — along with the herd immunity — getting this out into the community so that we can stop the deaths.”
Beach also warned about misinformation online.
“Vaccines have been around for a long time,” said Beach. “We were all vaccinated as children and did fine. Please don’t let non-medical fear ... people who post online who have no expertise in virology and immunology be your go-to. Go to the CDC website or talk to your physician or nurse practitioner.”
Beach said the state is in a high percentile of deaths when compared to the statewide population.
“This is very serious,” said Beach. “We set a record week last week with 199 cases. After Thanksgiving, we are seeing people who were sick on Tuesday or Wednesday and went ahead and had groups together, and they had as many as 15 contacts so we are expecting by next weekend to have a lot more positives related to the Thanksgiving holiday as we go into Christmas.”
At Baptist Health Madisonville, Kristy Quinn, the marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said they are following the Kentucky Department of Public Health and Center for Disease Control recommendations for all hospitals by being ready to provide the vaccine to all front line healthcare workers.
“Once a vaccine receives emergency authorization from the FDA, there are several steps before it will be available to be shipped to hospitals,” Quinn wrote in an email response. “We are making extensive preparations so that we are ready as soon as it is available.”
Quinn said the system is surveying their 22,500 employees throughout the group’s many facilities about taking the vaccine.
“Baptist Health especially encourages front line staff to take the free vaccine, but participation is voluntary,” said Quinn. “We anticipate that early supplies may be limited — so while our goal will be to vaccinate all our caregivers as quickly as possible — priority will be given to those most at risk based on their job duties and personal health.”
Quinn said a COVID-19 vaccine task force is developing the process for working with the vaccine by purchasing a special “ultra-cold freezer” at each of the nine Baptist Health locations.
“These will allow us to not only have vaccines on hand for our employees but also — if needed — to potentially be a key component in the supply chain for our communities as vaccination efforts evolve,” said Quinn. “We anticipate that more than one vaccine may be available, and are planning accordingly to ensure we are able to store and administer any and all of the possible vaccines we are allotted. However, much remains uncertain, and we will continue to evolve our approach and be flexible as the CDC develops the guidance associated with this crucial national effort.”
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the total of cases to 1,938 since March. Out of those, 1,221 have recovered. There are currently 659 active cases in the county.
On Monday, Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said the state is expecting to receive approximately 38,000 doses of the vaccine by mid-month.
“Those will be provided to 38,000 individuals. We can go ahead and provide the first of these shots, and then we will receive the booster shots about three weeks later,” said Beshear. “We will be ready on moment one that we’re able to provide these vaccines.”
With 66% of COVID deaths in the state coming from long-term care facilities, Beshear said those will be one of the first targets statewide to get the vaccine.
“There is an extensive process in play here. First of all, these companies had to build these vaccines, they had to do the research, they had to demonstrate that they were safe,” said Stack. “Concurrently, we’ve had to consider how we will use these vaccines when very small quantities are available at the beginning, but there are many, many people who need the vaccine.
“The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is going to have an emergency meeting tomorrow to further refine their recommendations. There is a bright light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not out of the woods yet. If we all mask up and socially distance, we can buy our hospitals the time they need,” he said.