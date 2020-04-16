Three Dexter Lane residents face charges following an incident early Thursday morning in Webster County, according to reports from the Webster County Sheriff’s Department.
A man who owns property on Bill Dorris Road, about 5 miles east of Dixon, and his son saw people taking items from the property. He could see some of his stuff in the back of a white Chevy pickup. The two men held the suspects at gunpoint until deputies arrived, the release states.
Jason C. Greenwell, 46, Dawson Springs, and Michael S. Barnett, 46, Dawson Springs, were arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking or disposition from building $500 or more but under $10,000.
Jennifer L. Ladd, 35, Dawson Springs, was inside the truck during the burglary, the release states, and she faces facilitation charges for third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking or disposition from building $500 or more but under $10,000.