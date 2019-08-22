On Wednesday, Aug. 14, about 567 students walked through the school doors in the Dawson Springs Independent district. That number is down about 30 students from this time last year.
Enrollment numbers of students from first through 12th grades are included in the Superintendent's Annual Attendance Report. The report helps determine funding the district should receive. Kindergarten students funded at 50 percent and are also included in the report.
The lower the enrollment, the less funding the district receives. Whalen told The Progress on Tuesday morning that the district gets about $4,000 per student.
The adjusted average daily attendance was 605.1 students for the 2016-17 school year, 574.5 for the 2017-18 school year and 542.1 for the 2018-19 school year, according to a chart Whalen discussed at the Dawson Springs Independent Schools board meeting Monday night. Forty-two students graduated last school year, and this year's kindergarten class is 12 students smaller than last year's kindergarten. To see the chart of which Whalen spoke, visit www.dawsonspringsprogress.com. The chart shows class numbers from the first day of school and the last day of school in the 2018-19 school year and from the first day of school in the 2019-20 school year.
Support for Education Excellence in Kentucky program is the main source of funding for local school districts in the state, according to the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence. The General Assembly sets the price per student that a district will get, based on average daily attendance. More funds are available for those districts that have added needs, including at-risk and special education students and transportation costs.
"The numbers are important because a good chunk of our funding comes from those SEEK funds ..." Superindent Lenny Whalen said Monday night. "Over the last four years, we've continuously kinda dwindled from where we were in '17-18. That's something that we really need to keep an eye on from a funding perspective ... we're in an area that's not seeing a lot of job growth."
School districts in areas of high job availability are faring better with their enrollment number, and he doesn't attribute the enrollment decline to academics as Dawson Springs High School graduates are achieving more each year. Whalen asked that the board, administrators and the community remain vigilant in trying to keep enrollment up.
Director of Finance Amanda Workman Almon presented the 2018-19 financial report to the board and noted the drop in SEEK funds from the state.
The district was able to carry over $1.5 million in the general fund and, with other revenues added in, brought in nearly $6.2 million. Expenditures totaled $4.7 million.
Almon noted that the $3,962,349.12 the district received from the state "is not great." The fund was down $117,000 from fiscal year 2018 to fiscal year 2019. "I wish I could say, you know, 'Cross our fingers, let's just hope for the best,' but we're just gonna have to start planning around that ..."
Almon said the working budget for the 2019-20 school year would be presented at next month's regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
Despite the lower numbers, the school year started off smoothly, many said.
"I've been a part of several smooth first days, but I have to say this year may have been the smoothest," Whalen said in a tweet. The credit goes to students, staff, parents, administrators, bus drivers and custodial and food service workers.
Dawson Springs Elementary School Principal Jennifer Ward said the jobs that were open last month were filled by the first day of school and those new employees are adjusting well.
"School is off to a great start," she said. Sydney Menser is the new first-grade instructional assistand, and Stephanie Blanchard filled in the opening for a fifth and sixth grade language arts position. Tara Felker is the new fourth-grade teacher and Jim Hicks has taken on the role of the ISS monitor. Jessica Graham was hired as the ESE teacher for third through sixth grades.
"We have a great group of students that have come back," said Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School Principal Todd Marshall. He also said the teachers have settled in. Sean Mestan is a new teacher in the Spanish department.
New also to the district is Larry Cavanah, the chief academic officer. He made his first report to the school board Monday.
"We're going to be a standards-driven, standards-based instruction," he said, "simply because it gives us the direction that we need to go in. Not for the test. We're teaching to standards and then if we teach to the standards and teach our students to the highest level, the test is not going to be an issue."
Each teacher will have a notebook with the standards listed in them. The teachers will carry out the standards throughout the year, learning more about them during the Professional Learning Communities planned at each school, Cavanah said.
The state is still working on finalizing test scores from 2018-19 school year and those should be released in late September or early October. In addition, the Kentucky Department of Education is in the process of rolling out a five-star rating system and more information should be released next month. (See more information in an article on Page A7.)
"I will say that the standards rollout that they've done is probably the best one they've done," Cavanah said. "I've been fortunate enough to be in the business long enough; I've seen it from the inception -- from the lawsuit in '88 all the way to now. This is the best set of standards, so it's going in the direction it needs to go in."
Because this is a whole new system, Cavanah said the district will still need to scrutinize everything that comes out. He said there will likely be a chance to report feedback.
In other business, the school board:
• heard Ward talk about how elementary staff is helping the children adjust. Carts with Chromebooks are being prepared for the students and a program called Clever will help the students login and have access to all necessary programs while cutting down on teachers having to log each child in. "That's going to save a lot of time," Ward said. Laura James, the assistant principal and the district technology coordinator, said students will have a badge with a QR code that they will hold up to the web camera of the device. Then, their login information should be saved and logging in will be fast and easy. Paulette Gray, curriculum specialist, has been sorting the materials the school received through the Comprehensive Support and Improvement grant. iReady benchmark testing will start soon and the students's schedules are being monitored to figure out the best fits.
Ward said the school will need to hire a reading mastery coach. On Monday night, the board approved a job description and the position.
Board chair Vicki Allen, Vice Chair Tracy Overby, Lindsey Morgan, Wes Ausenbaugh and Kent Dillingham were present. All votes Monday night were unanimous.
• was updated by Marshall about books and the band. New textbooks were purchased for middle and high school classes and everyone was really excited about receiving those, he said. Also, Jen Fox, the new band director, has done a great job instructing the band members of the music. "As early as it is in the school year, they really sound good," he said.
• looked over the Non-Negotiable Instructional Practices as presented by Whalen. These are: (1) build strong, positive relationships with each student and staff that is based on high expectations, (2) create and implement lesson or unit plans with a clear focus on current standards (should be available at all times and in the principal-approved format), (3) post accurate objectives for each class/period ("I can" or "I will" statements are acceptable), (4) teach curriculum that is focused on and guided by the standards daily with fidelity, (5) create regular assessments that are rigorous, lead to critical thinking and closely tied to current standards, (6) monitor the progress of students by using assessment results to address individual student needs and make instructional modifications when warranted and/or pursue other resources as needed, (7) participate in effective Professional Learning Communities on a regular basis and effectively document discussions and action plans for improvement, and (8) utilize feedback from student work, peers and school/district leadership to make adjustments and continuously improve teaching skills.
• listened to Almon's report for the first month of the fiscal year 2020. The general fund balance at the end of July 2019 was $1,618,462.25.
• approved Kristin Merrill, Ward, Marshall, Lori Wooton, James, Kati Griffin and Kent Workman as admissions and release committee chairpersons from 2019-20 upon completion of training and updates.
• approved the Data Security and Breach Notification and Best Practice Guide as prepared by James.
• approved the 2018-19 Annual Financial Report.
• approved the senior class trip to Destin, Fla., from April 2-7, 2020.
• approved the ongoing memorandum of understanding with the Pennyroyal Center to provide mental health therapy on an as-needed basis per school district administrator referral.
• approved the tax rate for the 2019-20 school year at a rate of 74.2 for real estate, tangible personal property, merchants inventory and personal aircraft, and 68.7 for motor vehicle/watercraft. The utility tax is set at 3 percent.
• approved the Reading Mastery instructional/coach job description and position. The coach would be on an as-needed basis not to exceed 55 days per school year. The coach would get no benefits, and the salary would not exceed $12,000.
• approved to add back school level director of teaching and learning position and an extra duty salary for $2,400. The salary is typically split by someone in the elementary and someone in the jr./sr. high school. Brandon Godbey, an English teacher at the jr./sr. high school, has taken on an instructional coach role as well and will get a portion of that salary.
• acknowledged that Marcell McCuiston and Kyle Chappell were selected to sit on the certified appeals panel for 2019-20. Lisa Cotton and Elizabeth Robinson were selected as alternates.
• acknowledged personnel actions. Hired were Charlie Pace as varsity boys assistant coach and junior varsity coach, Kerry Oliver as varsity boys assistant coach and freshmen coach, Jessica Graham as LBD resource/co-op teacher, Tara Felker as fourth grade teacher, Lauren Hibbs as elementary academic team coach, Sean Mestan as high school Spanish teacher, Ashley McKnight, Elizabeth Robinson and Mary Morgan as bus drivers, Tammy Workman as substitute bus driver, Jackie Gordon as special needs and preschool bus monitor, LaDonna Hooper as assistant athletic director and event supervisor, and Wayne Simpson as assistant athletic director and event supervisor. Laura Cobb resigned as fourth grade teacher and Lindsey King resigned as cook/baker.