Dawson Springs residents were indicted July 23 by a Hopkins Circuit Court grand jury.
They are:
• Travis Crook, 32, Cummins Road. Crook was indicted on a second-degree burglary charge, which stems from a June 12 incident. The charge is a Class C felony.
• Jacob Shepherd, 23, Fiddlebow Road. Shepherd was indicted on first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of receipt of credit or debit card, lost, mislaid or delivered by mistake with intent to use it or sell it or to transfer it to a person other than the issuer or the cardholder. The first charge is a Class D felony, while the other charges are Class A misdemeanors.
• Devin Todd, 27, Price Avenue. Todd was indicted on third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (lorazepam), trafficking in a synthetic drug, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges of trafficking in synthetic drug and methamphetamine are Class D felonies, while the remaining charges are Class A misdemeanors.