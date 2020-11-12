The lease agreement for space at the Madisonville Regional Airport for the Madisonville Community College aviation program was approved by all parties following a meeting of the airport board Monday night.
“The college is ready to advertise, and they are ready to get students and start,” said Madisonville Regional Airport Board Chairman Jimmy Riddle.
Riddle added the Kentucky Community and Technical College System did not make major changes to the agreement, only clarified dates of payments and how many helicopters would be at the facility, which will be up to four.
The 8,000 square feet of classroom and office space in Hangar B has been completed and the college can now use the space as needed, according to Riddle.
“They will furnish it, and I think they will also put in simulators,” he said.
The City of Madisonville has incurred $48,000 in expenses that was used in constructing classrooms, office spaces, restroom facilities and electrical upgrades in order to make facilities available for the KCTCS.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the $48,000 was spent to give temporary space until a new facility can be built with funds through a grant of around $500,000 that was awarded to the city through the Delta Regional Authority.
Also in the meeting, airport manager Emily Herron said the airport is still experimenting with winter hours.
“We will keep weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and closed on Sundays,” she said. “We’ve noticed we are typically busy on Saturday mornings as far as traffic that needs staff assistance, and we will still have a staffer on call for anyone that needs assistance.”