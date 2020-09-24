A Madisonville man was found Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. after he had been missing overnight.
Rick Plunkett, a Hopkins County School system employee, suffered non-life threatening injuries after he fell from a deer stand Monday afternoon and was not able to get up until help arrived Tuesday morning.
The Madisonville Police Department reports that members of the Hopkins County Board of Education contacted the department asking for a welfare check to be performed on Plunkett, who was last seen leaving to go hunting around 4 p.m. on Monday.
Along with the MPD, the Hopkins County EMA, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, Richland Fire Department, Earlington Fire Department and members of the Hopkins County Board of Education headed to the woods off of Highway 1337 where other members of the public met them to assist with the search.
A new ping from Plunkett’s cell phone showed a possible location in the woods near the 5000 block of Beulah Road. After traveling there, Hopkins County Sheriff deputies located Plunkett’s vehicle and followed a nearby path to a deer feeder where they also found Plunkett lying at the foot of a deer stand.
Plunkett was conscious and said he had fallen off the deer stand and was unable to move after the fall.
Once the team and a Medical Center Ambulance crew removed Plunkett from the woods, he was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.