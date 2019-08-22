The Dawson Springs Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Allen M. Romero, 39, Dawson Springs, was arrested Thursday on Walnut Street. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury), alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and three counts of third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Adam C. Walker, 44, Dawson Springs, was arrested Aug. 14 on Keigan Street. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury).
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports recently:
• Billy Joe Hall, 33, Dawson Springs, was charged Thursday with contempt of court.
• Michael J. King, 58, Dawson Springs, was charged Aug. 14 with passing a loading/unloading school/church bus.