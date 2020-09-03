Many veterans of the Vietnam War were not praised or even thanked when they returned home from service, said Saint Charles resident and veteran Jackie Cotton.
While being draped in his newly stitched quilt Monday night in Madisonville, Cotton was rightfully honored for his service and awarded by the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
“It means a lot that there are people that still remember. Our younger generation has no idea,” he said. “When we came back from Vietnam, we just thanked God we came back with, those of us that did come back, with all of our body parts. It was unimaginable.”
Cotton was drafted and served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1970 as an artillery specialist. Monday night at Brother’s BBQ in Madisonville, his family gathered to celebrate his service.
“This is just great that these people are doing what they’re doing and remembering those of us that are left,” he said.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation is an organization whose mission is to honor service members and veterans who’ve been touched by war, said volunteer Marsha Hardin.
“Each quilt is an expression of gratitude meant to thank you and comfort you. This Quilt of Valor unequivocally says thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation,” she said. “Our quilts are awarded, they are not a gift and are not just handed out.”
Hardin said each quilt given has a three-fold message — to honor, to say thanks and to provide comfort.
“It is an honor for our Quilt of Valor members to be able to, in our small way, to recognize your service to our country,” she said. “We are eternally grateful, and thank you for your service and sacrifices. We thank you for your service to our country, with this quilt of valor award. Thank you, and, most importantly, welcome home.”
Cotton’s son, Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, said after the presentation that the phrase “welcome home,” was not a sentiment too many of the veteran’s heard upon their return.
“For those words to come out and presented here mean as much to him as that quilt,” Cotton said about his father.
Jackie Cotton’s daughter, Kim Simons, said she had witnessed a quilt presentation and nominated her father a little over a year ago.
“I thought that it’s such a neat thing that they do for veterans, and I knew how much he would appreciate it when it happened,” she said.
Each quilt awarded is given a name by its makers. Cotton’s quilt is named “Liberty.”
Cotton said liberty means that we still have the freedom to do as God intended. While surveying the room full of his family, he said the celebration was full of love.
“It’s just overwhelming to know that there are still people that appreciated what we did,” he said. “I was drafted, but I didn’t run. I was called, and I went. I thank God that we got back.”
To learn more about the Quilts of Valor Foundation, visit their website at www.QOVF.org.