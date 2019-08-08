No more Code Red alerts. As of Sept. 1, Hopkins County will switch from Code Red for emergency notifications to Smart 911, according to a news release from Hopkins County Central Dispatch.
"Smart911 is a free service that allows individuals and families to sign up online to provide key information to 911 call takers during an emergency," according to Dispatch's Facebook page.
Smart 911 emergency notification system allows the citizens to select what type of notifications they will receive. To receive any alerts from Smart 911, citizens must register. To register, visit https://smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=hopkinscounty, email dispatchcenter@madisonvillepd.com or call 270-821-1720 to speak to Robert Littlepage.
When registering, citizens can also list an emergency contact.