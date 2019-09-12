A Hanson man is facing multiple charges following a Friday afternoon car chase that started in Madisonville and ended near Charleston, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office.
Christopher Cullen, 28, has been charged with two counts of disregarding a traffic control device, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), and one additional count of first-degree wanton endangerment.
At approximately 12:45 p.m., police say they observed a black, four-door car run a stop light at the intersection of North Franklin and East Center Street. The vehicle was being driven by Cullen, according to a police report, which said he was operating at a high rate of speed and was driving in a reckless manner.
After a deputy activated his sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle, Cullen disregarded another stop light and attempted to ram a Kentucky State Police cruiser and almost struck a Dawson Springs Police officer prior to running a civilian off the roadway, the report indicates.
Cullen eventually stopped voluntarily on Charleston Road at Price Loop. He was placed under arrest without incident and was transported to the Hopkins County Detention Center. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Kentucky State Police and the Dawson Springs Police Department.