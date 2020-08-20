The Dawson Springs City Council gathered virtually on Tuesday evening for its monthly meeting, which lasted just shy of nine minutes.
Devoid of old business listed on the agenda, Chief of Police Mike Opalek did offer an update on last month’s ordinance change that reduced the speed limit on Oak Heights from 35 mph to 25 mph.
“It’s going great,” said Opalek. “I’ve only stopped a few people who didn’t know the speed limit had changed.”
In new business, Mayor Chris Smiley voiced concerns about the standing ordinance regulating the use of golf carts on city streets.
“This recreational/golf cart ordinance is not up-to-date with the state’s,” said Smiley.
The mayor asked for volunteers to join him to work on drafting an update to the ordinance, with guidance provided by Opalek. Council members Joe Allen, Mark McGregor, and Dusty Vinson volunteered to meet with Smiley and Opalek to align the ordinance with state standards before next month’s meeting.
“I’ve got concerns on that anyway,” said Allen as he offered his assistance.
“There were some additional recent changes (to the state’s statute) as well, so it’s a good time to do an update on it,” said City Attorney Ben Leonard.
In other news, the council:
- approved Opalek’s request to purchase $5,016 of ammunition using ABC funds, which should be enough ammo for six to seven years.
- announced that the Census will end in September. Dawson Springs completion rate is currently at 64%.
For the next decade, “the monies the city receives from the government is determined by this Census,” said Smiley. “Please make sure you do your part — make Dawson Springs count.”