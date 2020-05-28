Although the Hopkins County Family YMCA has run its Summer Food Service Program every year for the last 30 years, this summer they are doing things differently.
Normally the program would take food to where children are, and then YMCA staff members would have to sit with them to make sure they ate and cleaned up their area.
“Since the COVID started, it’s a been drive-thru service pretty much,” said YMCA Outreach Coordinator Michelle Hale.
During the pandemic, the Y has offered both a drive-thru and delivered meals option with local schools, said Hale, and it will continue to do so until at least the end of summer.
“Right now, all of our waivers for the summer food program have been extended to the end of August, so the drive-thru is still okay. No kids with you, if they stay at home, that’s still okay,” said Hale. “Unless the government sends something down the channel that says we need to change this or that.”
Funded through the Kentucky Department of Education, the Y has to follow specific guidelines, and if they do, the state reimburses all costs.
Hale said this program has had an incredible impact locally due to food shortages in some homes, but said it’s been a struggle for them to get specific items.
When Hale tried to make a recent order, a screen would pop-up and say this item is no longer available or it’s out of stock. It took her seven different orders to get everything she needed.
Because of its partnership with KDE, the Y has partnered with both Hopkins County Schools and the Dawson Springs Independent School District to help distribute food during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Dawson’s school system will provide meals for this week, but starting next Monday their food program transitions entirely to the YMCA.
“We don’t run our school meal program through the summer, just due to limited resources and other things,” Supt. Lenny Whalen said. “But every year for the last couple of years, the Y has done their feeding program, and I think that’s gone exceptionally well.”
Hale said they would likely see a rise between 100 to 200 students in their summer numbers due to the pandemic and increased need.
“We may see more individuals that were able to go to the school and pick up the food there, and they may start to visit our sites,” she said. “Our site times will stay the same — that won’t change unless something changes with the school.”
During the academic year, schools communicate with the YMCA the number of students who have free or reduced lunches throughout a day. The last number Hale received was 63% of students met that need.
“If those people can’t pay for a simple lunch at school, then how are parents affording to feed them outside of school,” Hale said. “Once COVID came, it was like, ‘if that’s the percentage, then we need to step it up and figure out how to get food everywhere.’ ”
Hale said one in six kids in Kentucky doesn’t know where their next meal will come from outside of school.
“Having something like this gives kids an opportunity because school is definitely not going to be feeding them at all, to be able to give them lunch for today and breakfast for tomorrow,” she said. “This is just an opportunity for us to be able to bless them and say, ‘Okay, we got your breakfast, we got your lunch, we can’t send it all home or we would, but it’s something that helps.”
When driving to receive a meal or getting it from one of their route stops, Hale said there is no judgment.
“We just want to feed your kid,” she said.
In Dawson Springs, routes are at Clarkdale from 2:30 to 2:50 p.m., Dawson Park from 2:55 to 3:10 p.m., Belmont from 3:15 to 3:30 p.m., Rosedale from 3:35 to 3:50 p.m. and at Dawson Springs Schools in front of Hard Work Cafe from 4 to 5 p.m, according to a tweet from Whalen. If you have any questions regarding Dawson Springs meals, call 270-797-3811 ext. 2106 and leave a voicemail.