A mass amount of free fresh produce will once again be available for pick-up in several locations throughout Hopkins County from 10 a.m. until supplies last on Monday. The distribution is organized by the Hopkins County Fiscal Court in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture Care Relief Program.
Individuals can pick up the free produce at the following locations: Hopkins County Government Center, Nebo City Hall, St. Charles City Hall, Charleston Fire Department’s Flea Market, Dawson Springs Town Square, White Plains City Hall, Earlington City Hall, Mortons Gap City Hall, Hanson City Hall and Nortonville City Hall.
There are no prerequisites required of Hopkins County citizens to qualify for the free produce.
Families will be initially limited to one box to ensure that all those interested will receive some produce, but they can receive more upon request.
Volunteers will be stationed at each location to hand out boxes of produce. In adherence to health and safety recommendations, direct contact will be limited between individuals and volunteers will wear face masks and gloves.