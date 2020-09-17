Phase one of the Mahr Park Nature Play Area now has $250,000 to use towards its completion.
At its meeting Thursday, the Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board unanimously approved the funding.
The funding was discussed at the last meeting on June 11 when Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton talked about the board’s vote to pledge the $250,000 as seed money for phase one upon the condition that the Mahr Park Trust would commit to raising the funds necessary to complete the project, with the possibility to split the funds between two budget years.
The trust was able to raise $100,000 to go toward the project along with a $50,000 anonymous donation, according to Cotton at Thursday’s meeting.
“We have $150,000 for the first phase of the project already cash in hand,” Cotton said. “This project was projected to be somewhere around $400,000 or less depending on the installation and we are hoping that we will be below that.”
Cotton also said it is possible to have more donation support as the project continues.
“What we are hearing and what we are seeing is there’s a lot of excitement in the community,” he said. “The tourism funds will be pushed into completing other pieces of the project. We don’t want to sit and wait 10 years for it to be completed. We want to get it done as quickly as possible.”
According to Cotton, all the playground equipment besides a regular slide, turf slide and a boulder climb, will be part of phase one. The remaining equipment will be part of phase two.
“We do not have a budget yet for phase two,” said Cotton. “
Production on the Mahr Park Event Center is about 70% complete, according to Cotton.
“We are still waiting on sod, asphalt and just some fine details on the inside,” he said, adding that the bridal room had to have adjustments made as well.
“We are still working on the final dollar amount for the rental agreement and what that’s going to look like,” Cotton said. “We want to be very competitive. We want to take over the market. We want folks that are going out to places like Christian County to come to Madisonville for these events. When they come in, they bring folks that will spend money in hotels, they will spend money in our restaurants and work with our caterers for these events.”