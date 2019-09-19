By Melissa Larimore
Editor
At its meeting Monday night, the board of education for Dawson Springs Independent Schools approved the creation of an archery program. The school board was presented with the idea earlier this year.
Director of Pupil Personnel Kent Workman stood in for Superintendent Lenny Whalen at the meeting and he said there is a lot of interest in archery, more so than other sports discussed previously.
The board also approved a coaching position with an extra service salary of $935. Board members Chair Vicki Allen, Vice Chair Tracy Overby, Wes Ausenbaugh, Lindsey Morgan and Kent Dillingham were present.
The board conference room was not as packed as usual as Whalen, Elementary Principal Jennifer Ward, Jr./Sr. High School Principal and Chief Academic Officer Larry Cavanah and others attended a summit.
Finance Director Amanda Workman Almon presented a slideshow presentation on the working budget for the 2019-20 school year. The total prospective budget is $7.5 million with a general fund balance of $5.2 million.
Of note, the district doesn't "have much debt going on," Almon said. She also noted that salaries in the district are increasing because of the experience and pay level of teachers growing and that pension payments are up. Contigency, which the state requires at 2%, is at 10.58% in the working budget. Last year, it was at 12.82%.
"Unfortunately this year we are starting to see a decrease because ... we are starting to see a decline in our SEEK funding," Almon said. "... All of this bounces back to our enrollment. It's like a domino effect."
The next regular meeting of the board will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
In other business, the board:
• recognized fine art award winners: Olivia Bigham, first grader, with "Livy's Landscape," Matthew Stanley, fourth grader, with
See school/Page A4
School
from the front page
"Fantastic Garden," and T.J. Foe, high-schooler, with "Zentangle Hair."
• approved the treasurer's report with a balance at the end of August as $1,771,816.77.
• heard the enrollment and attendance report from Workman. District attendance is at 95.87% and enrollment is at 566.
• approved the 2019-20 master schedule. The school day is from 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. with 24 minutes for lunch. The year equals 1,125 instructional hours, which is above the state-required 1,062.
• approved the proposal for school psychology clinic services for 2019-20 with the College of Education and Human Services at Murray State University.
• approved to surplus all items on a list presented to the board for safety purposes and in an attempt to de-clutter. Allen said that is a good thing to do ahead of a safety audit scheduled for November.
• approved to seek services from a credentialed agency to have a person provide speech and language services to students identified with speech or language delays. This would cost about $65 per hour for 3 days per week, 6.5 hours a day. The district has not found a candidate to fill the open speech and language therapist position.
• acknowledged personnel actions: Sean Mestan was hired as high school Spanish teacher, Mattilin Galloway was hired as middle school cheer coach, Barbara P'Poole was hired as elementary academic team assistant coach, Leslie Carman was hired as a substitute teacher and instructional assistant and Noelle Young was hired as a substitute food service worker.
• approved Dawson Springs students at the Caldwell County Area Technology Center in the Body Structures and Functions class to attend a trip to St. Louis on Nov. 21 for a cadaver demonstration and dissection.