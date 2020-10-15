On Oct. 18, 1915, consumers could purchase a loaf of bread for seven cents, a dozen eggs for 34 cents, a quart of milk for nine cents, and a pound of steak for 26 cents. A first class stamp would set you back two pennies.
A little over two years before the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 and a smidge more than 104 years before COVID-19 became a game-changer worldwide is the day that Edna Menser Sisk was born to the late Johnny “Lee” Menser and Josephine Laffoon Menser.
The 1934 graduate of Dawson Springs High School will celebrate her 105th birthday with a parade held in her honor at 2 p.m. Saturday at Tradewater Health and Rehabilitation on Ramsey Street.
“We are planning a drive-by birthday party this Saturday at 2 p.m.,” said Lori Back, the facility’s Social Services Director and Admissions Coordinator.
A native of Dawson Springs, Sisk’s parents operated the store that once stood in front of the old Charleston High School. She is the eldest of the Menser brood of 10 children. She and sisters Ruth Keller, Willa Dean Furgerson, and Christine Shelton are the only surviving members of the family.
She and her husband, D. Garnet Sisk, made a home on Olney Road with their daughter, the late Patricia Sisk Hicks. Garnet suffered from ALS and passed away in 1973.
Over the past 105 years, Sisk has welcomed three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren into her family.
Before her residency at Tradewater Health and Rehabilitation, she was a gifted seamstress and quilter. Her quilts were once displayed at the Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center.
Sisk continues to enjoy playing bingo and an array of card games. Playing the card game ‘Rook’ during the holidays is a family tradition.
This past New Year’s Eve, at 104 years young, she went undefeated in her family’s tournament.
The staff at Tradewater Health and Rehab, along with the Sisk family, invite all Dawsonians to participate in the parade to help Sisk celebrate turning 105 years of age.