The coming of a new school year serves as a reminder of the importance to enhance student and school safety. Medical professionals regularly encourage everyone in the school community to be properly trained on how to stop bleeding before first responders arrive at the scene.
The Dawson Springs Independent Schools Board of Education were presented information about the Stop the Bleed program at its February meeting. Justin Cardwell, who works as an emergency medical technician in Hopkins County, told the board that through the program, local schools are given a kit designed to help younger students, staff and others "stop the bleeding" in the event of an active shooter by using items in the kit. Cardwell said that often in the case of a shooting, the scene must be secured by law enforcement before emer-gency medical staff can come in. Having the kits will allow school employees to use the kits to help save lives. Cardwell said that 25 kits are being given to Dawson Springs schools. Training on how to use the items in the kits is available and will last about an hour and a half. The training and the kits are free to the school.
The next month, the board approved to accept the kits and training.
Superintendent Lenny Whalen said the training will be on Opening Day on Tuesday.
Everyone in the community, including young children, should be able to properly use a bleeding kit to save a possible life, according to the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security. These kits give citizens the access to the right products and the right training to help stabilize a victim and improve their possible chances of survival.
Stop the Bleed Campaign is a national awareness campaign and a call to action that was started in 2015 by the White House and the Department of Homeland Security. The campaign encourages by-standers to become fully equipped, trained, in order to stop the bleed before emergency services arrive.
Did you know that death from the loss of blood could occur in less than five minutes? That is why it is important for all citizens to understand that no matter how
see bleed/page a10
bleed
from the front page
quickly professional emergency medical technicians arrive, bystanders are the first responders on the scene. The increase of preventable deaths has resulted in the development of bleeding control kits that have become a necessary component of any emergency preparedness plan.
Loss of blood has become one of the leading causes of preventable death in large causality and everyday events. In the event of an incident involving serious injury, having a Stop the Bleed Kit could be vital to prevent a possible death. In 2018, uncontrolled bleeding was responsible for 35% of pre-hospital trauma deaths and 40% of deaths within the first 24 hours. Investing in a Stop the Bleed control kit will provide teachers and staff members with the supplies that are vital to save lives.
Here are some safety precautions to keep in mind for school campaigns:
•Create easy to follow print/info graphic instructions
-Clearly communicate emergency protocols and procedures
•Reserve teacher in-service and planning days for first aid and Stop the Bleed campaign
•Require school resource officers carry bleeding control kits and be certified in CPR, AED, and receive first aid training
•Require all school vehicles and buses to have first aid and stop the bleed kits
•Install bleeding control kits throughout the school and popular common spaces
"Schools should be a safe environment for everyone," Kentucky Homeland Security Advisor John Holiday says. "In the unfortunate event of a serious injury on school premises, it is critical for the school community to be properly educated and trained to increase the chance of survival before emergency personnel arrive at the scene."