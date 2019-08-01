The 71st annual Dawson Springs Barbecue and Homecoming had its glitches and its bright sides.
On Thursday morning at the pits, the crew was shorted a couple hundred pounds of meat. On Barbecue night, bounce houses were missing and put up late. Organizers would have preferred more booths and activities at the street fair.
On the other end of the spectrum, "things went very smoothly at the pits," said Kathy Nichols, who helps organize the event and serves on the Barbecue committee. Baked goods were aplenty for the cake walk. The Dawson Springs High School Panther band sold desserts to guests at the community center and it was successful, Nichols added. The concession tents at the street fair were combined and more than 50 prizes were given away, thanks to many local businesses. The music selection by Instant Zeal Band also seemed to be a hit, she said. Another hit was the temperature on what is normally a very warm day.
"Perfect weather for sure," she said. "... All in all, a great night."
The Barbecue brought in $14,364.71, compared with $17,654.52 for last year and $12,416.21 for 2017, according to a report submitted by Nichols. Meat this year was sold out around 8 p.m. There are bottles of sauce remaining.
Prize winners
$100 cash from Woodburn Pharmacy: Denise Lipford
$50 cash from Rex Parker Insurance: Ned Cates
$50 cash from Beshear Funeral Home: Kim Linville
A country ham from Rex Parker Insurance: Dan Linville
Lawn chairs from US Bank: Craig Kemp and Scott Dillingham
Two tickets to Holiday World from The Dawson Springs Progress: Shelby Johnson
$25 gift certificates for Hayes Hardware: Tinkie Tolbert and Donnie Mills
$25 gift certificate to Huddleston Jewelry Gallery: Richard Hatley
Oil changes from Workman's Service Station: Judith Johnston and Stacey Nelson
Eight-inch cakes from Dairy Queen: Gary Sisk and Troy Brown
Scalp-balancing conditioner from Laura's Stylin' Salon: Jennifer Hall
Thickening conditioner from Laura's Stylin Salon: Melissa Larimore
Paul Mitchell smoothing iron: Dennis Cardenas
$50 gift certificate to Copper Top from Tri-County Refrigeration: Kim Simpson
$25 honey gift basket from Tri-County Refrigeration: Rayven Bowman
$25 gift cards from Planters Bank: Vicky Ausenbaugh and Gary Morgan
Discount cards to Hillerich Wholesale Sports and Cards: Lesley Mills, Tracy Bruce, Diane Labrado and Ted Armstrong
$25 gift certificate to Food Giant: Linda Chiangi
Large one-topping pizzas from Minit Mart: Louise Monday, Carl Buzzard, Lesley Mills, Craig Kemp and Toni Stevens
A will preparation from Ben Leonard Law Firm: Danny Johnson
Redken Shampoo and Conditioner from HairFix: Cheryl Hamby
Body lotion and shower gel from HairFix: Amanda Scott
$25 gift certificate to Fiesta Acapulco: Sandy Sisk
Umbrella from Planters Bank: Josh Stevens
Stadium blanket from Planters Bank: Logan Morris
Bluetooth speaker from Planters Bank: Rosetta Ramsey
$25 cash from United Methodist Women's Group: Lyla Hoffhines
Family pack of barbecue, two sides, sauce and buns from The Joint in Eddyville: Loura Metherd
$25 in-store credit for Purdy Sales: Kathy Nichols
$25 in-store credit for Princess & Pirates Boutique: Dale Rawley
$25 gift certificate to Ms. Becky's Place: Amy Wilkerson
Three large single-topping pizzas from Casey's General Store: Jo Goodwin, Carol Niesz, Diane Edwards, John Walker, Peggy Forbes and Tommy Fiddler
It's a 10! leave-in conditioner from Candy's Salon: Trumon Hicks
Single pool pass for 2020 from the park committee: John Walker
$25 gift certificate to Fiesta Acapulco from Blackhawk Liquors: Shelby Johnson
$25 gift certificate from Hollie's Florist and Gift Shop: Laura Hillerich
$500 cash prize: Ann Wallace
Barbecue Financial Report
2019
Pounds of meat cooked: 4,800
Revenues
Concessions $1,303.11
Raffle $1,716.95
Bulk food sales $4,439
Plate sales $3,589.55
Food Giant sales $11,222.12
5K run $1,158
Cake walk $380.95
Bouncing Bs $640
Climbing wall $490
Booth rental fees $160
Donations for rides/climbing wall $250
Expenses
SYSCO for meat, sides, paper products, etc. $8,569.97
Clean Green $314
Food Giant for bottles, lids and bread, etc. $490
Dr. Pepper $115
Bouncing Bs deposit $425
Climbing wall $900
Wood $171
Total: $14,364.71
2018
Pounds of meat cooked: 5,100
Revenues
Concessions $1,579.95
Raffle $2,367.89
Bulk food sales $4,103
Plate sales $3,899
Food Giant sales $13,377.62
5K run $1,350
Cake walk $244.75
Bouncing Bs $887
Climbing wall $711
Booth rental fees $320
Donations for rides/climbing wall $700
Expenses
SYSCO for meat, sides, paper products, etc. $9,273.35
Clean Green $314
Food Giant for bottles, lids and bread, etc. $450
Dr. Pepper $238.34
Bouncing Bs deposit $390
Climbing wall $900
Wood $320
Total: $17,654.52
2017
Pounds of meat cooked: 4,310
Revenues
Concessions $1,487.50
Raffle $1,778
Bulk food sales $3,950.50
Plate sales $3,681.50
Food Giant sales $8,624.62
5K run $2,370
Cake walk $248.72
Bouncing Bs $260
Climbing wall $495
Booth rental fees $280
Donations for rides/climbing wall $710
Expenses
SYSCO for meat, sides, paper products, etc. $8,817.09
Clean Green $314
Food Giant for bottles, lids and bread, etc. $530
Dr. Pepper $168.54
Bouncing Bs deposit $180
Climbing wall $900
Wood $320
Total: $12,416.21