The 71st annual Dawson Springs Barbecue and Homecoming had its glitches and its bright sides.

On Thursday morning at the pits, the crew was shorted a couple hundred pounds of meat. On Barbecue night, bounce houses were missing and put up late. Organizers would have preferred more booths and activities at the street fair.

On the other end of the spectrum, "things went very smoothly at the pits," said Kathy Nichols, who helps organize the event and serves on the Barbecue committee. Baked goods were aplenty for the cake walk. The Dawson Springs High School Panther band sold desserts to guests at the community center and it was successful, Nichols added. The concession tents at the street fair were combined and more than 50 prizes were given away, thanks to many local businesses. The music selection by Instant Zeal Band also seemed to be a hit, she said. Another hit was the temperature on what is normally a very warm day.

"Perfect weather for sure," she said. "... All in all, a great night."

The Barbecue brought in $14,364.71, compared with $17,654.52 for last year and $12,416.21 for 2017, according to a report submitted by Nichols. Meat this year was sold out around 8 p.m. There are bottles of sauce remaining.

Prize winners

$100 cash from Woodburn Pharmacy: Denise Lipford

$50 cash from Rex Parker Insurance: Ned Cates

$50 cash from Beshear Funeral Home: Kim Linville

A country ham from Rex Parker Insurance: Dan Linville

Lawn chairs from US Bank: Craig Kemp and Scott Dillingham

Two tickets to Holiday World from The Dawson Springs Progress: Shelby Johnson

$25 gift certificates for Hayes Hardware: Tinkie Tolbert and Donnie Mills

$25 gift certificate to Huddleston Jewelry Gallery: Richard Hatley

Oil changes from Workman's Service Station: Judith Johnston and Stacey Nelson

Eight-inch cakes from Dairy Queen: Gary Sisk and Troy Brown

Scalp-balancing conditioner from Laura's Stylin' Salon: Jennifer Hall

Thickening conditioner from Laura's Stylin Salon: Melissa Larimore

Paul Mitchell smoothing iron: Dennis Cardenas

$50 gift certificate to Copper Top from Tri-County Refrigeration: Kim Simpson

$25 honey gift basket from Tri-County Refrigeration: Rayven Bowman

$25 gift cards from Planters Bank: Vicky Ausenbaugh and Gary Morgan

Discount cards to Hillerich Wholesale Sports and Cards: Lesley Mills, Tracy Bruce, Diane Labrado and Ted Armstrong

$25 gift certificate to Food Giant: Linda Chiangi

Large one-topping pizzas from Minit Mart: Louise Monday, Carl Buzzard, Lesley Mills, Craig Kemp and Toni Stevens

A will preparation from Ben Leonard Law Firm: Danny Johnson

Redken Shampoo and Conditioner from HairFix: Cheryl Hamby

Body lotion and shower gel from HairFix: Amanda Scott

$25 gift certificate to Fiesta Acapulco: Sandy Sisk

Umbrella from Planters Bank: Josh Stevens

Stadium blanket from Planters Bank: Logan Morris

Bluetooth speaker from Planters Bank: Rosetta Ramsey

$25 cash from United Methodist Women's Group: Lyla Hoffhines

Family pack of barbecue, two sides, sauce and buns from The Joint in Eddyville: Loura Metherd

$25 in-store credit for Purdy Sales: Kathy Nichols

$25 in-store credit for Princess & Pirates Boutique: Dale Rawley

$25 gift certificate to Ms. Becky's Place: Amy Wilkerson

Three large single-topping pizzas from Casey's General Store: Jo Goodwin, Carol Niesz, Diane Edwards, John Walker, Peggy Forbes and Tommy Fiddler

It's a 10! leave-in conditioner from Candy's Salon: Trumon Hicks

Single pool pass for 2020 from the park committee: John Walker

$25 gift certificate to Fiesta Acapulco from Blackhawk Liquors: Shelby Johnson

$25 gift certificate from Hollie's Florist and Gift Shop: Laura Hillerich

$500 cash prize: Ann Wallace

Barbecue Financial Report

2019

Pounds of meat cooked: 4,800

Revenues

Concessions $1,303.11

Raffle $1,716.95

Bulk food sales $4,439

Plate sales $3,589.55

Food Giant sales $11,222.12

5K run $1,158

Cake walk $380.95

Bouncing Bs $640

Climbing wall $490

Booth rental fees $160

Donations for rides/climbing wall $250

Expenses

SYSCO for meat, sides, paper products, etc. $8,569.97

Clean Green $314

Food Giant for bottles, lids and bread, etc. $490

Dr. Pepper $115

Bouncing Bs deposit $425

Climbing wall $900

Wood $171

Total: $14,364.71

2018

Pounds of meat cooked: 5,100

Revenues

Concessions $1,579.95

Raffle $2,367.89

Bulk food sales $4,103

Plate sales $3,899

Food Giant sales $13,377.62

5K run $1,350

Cake walk $244.75

Bouncing Bs $887

Climbing wall $711

Booth rental fees $320

Donations for rides/climbing wall $700

Expenses

SYSCO for meat, sides, paper products, etc. $9,273.35

Clean Green $314

Food Giant for bottles, lids and bread, etc. $450

Dr. Pepper $238.34

Bouncing Bs deposit $390

Climbing wall $900

Wood $320

Total: $17,654.52

2017

Pounds of meat cooked: 4,310

Revenues

Concessions $1,487.50

Raffle $1,778

Bulk food sales $3,950.50

Plate sales $3,681.50

Food Giant sales $8,624.62

5K run $2,370

Cake walk $248.72

Bouncing Bs $260

Climbing wall $495

Booth rental fees $280

Donations for rides/climbing wall $710

Expenses

SYSCO for meat, sides, paper products, etc. $8,817.09

Clean Green $314

Food Giant for bottles, lids and bread, etc. $530

Dr. Pepper $168.54

Bouncing Bs deposit $180

Climbing wall $900

Wood $320

Total: $12,416.21