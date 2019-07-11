The following indictments were handed down by a Hopkins Circuit Court grand jury:
• Glenn Harper, 55, Walnut Street, was indicted on charges of kidnapping, third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and incest.
• Mickey Royal, 35, Racetrack Road, was indicted on charges of third-degree assault (against a law enforcement officer) and resisting arrest. This stems from a May 2019 incident.
• James David Adams, 43, Rosedale Court, was indicted on a charge of theft by unlawful taking (less than $500, jewelry and coins). This stems from an April 2019 incident.
• Robert Caudill, 58, Nortonville Road, was indicted on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). This stems from a January 2019 incident.
• Jeri Hammons, 32, Hopkinsville, was indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property (more than $500 but less than $1,000, 2006 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck) and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. This stems from a December 2018 incident.