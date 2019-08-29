Crime reports

Lyon County man accused of sex crimes
An Eddyville man was arrested Aug. 20 in connection with an incident in Dawson Springs.
Gary L. Johnson, 55, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse (victim under 12 years old), according to a news release from Dawson Springs Police Department.
Johnson allegedly had "inappropriate sexual contact with two minor children" while he was visiting relatives in town.
He was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
The Dawson Springs Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Roger D. Cardin, 63, Dawson Springs, was arrested Thursday and charged with fourth-degree assault (child abuse).
• Misti D. Titus, 38, Dawson Springs, was arrested Friday and charged with theft of identity of another without consent and theft by unlawful taking under $500. She is accused of using another person's EBT without their permission. She allegedly purchased nearly $200 worth of merchandise at the Dollar General with the EBT card, according to a news release from the DSPD.
• Robert A. RIffe, 49, Madisonville, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with failure to or improper signal, no operator's license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration plates, no registration receipt and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Dakota R. Kelley, 26, Dawson Springs, was arrested Sunday and charged with alcohol intoxication.
• Alicia C. Jones, 30, Dawson Springs, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with failure to appear.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports this week:
• Bradley J. Furgerson, 38, Dawson Springs, was charged Saturday with operating on a suspended or revoked license, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines on a warrant from Henderson County.
• Ethan M. Davis, 25, Dawson Springs, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation warrant.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Department released the following reports recently:
• Sarah L. Cook, 38, Dawson Springs, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) and possession of synthetic drugs.
• Linville D. Lewis, 39, Dawson Springs, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) and possession of synthetic drugs. That same day, Lewis was charged with failure to appear and contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order on Hopkins County bench warrants.