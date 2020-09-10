10 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2010.)
School buses will soon be running again in Dawson Springs as local students return to classes Tuesday. For the second consecutive year, school has started later than usual to accommodate the construction work in the elementary buildings. However, the renovation project is nearing completion on schedule.
With the weakened economy and struggling federal, state and local governments dominating the news, Mayor Ross Workman says he wants to reassure local residents that Dawson Springs is on sound financial footing.
Jenny Sewell told the Progress Tuesday she has filed papers to run for Dawson Springs mayor in the upcoming November election.
The Dawson Springs High School golf team tees off for the first time this season today against Butler County. For first-year coach Adam Locke and his inexperienced Panthers, the bar is set low.
Service for Johanna May Wesemann, 68, Dawson Springs, will be at a later date. She died at 6 p.m. Saturday at her home. Beshear Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The funeral for Nancy Sue Smiley, 69, Dawson Springs, was held Sunday at the First Baptist Church. The Rev. Randall Rogers officiated. Burial was in Piney Grove Cemetery.
The funeral for Fred Roy Ladd, 87, Burna, was held Friday at Beshear Funeral Home. Burial was at Rosedale Cemetery.
Graveside services for Edward Eugene Wyatt, 66, Dawson Springs, were held Saturday at Piney Grove Cemetery in Caldwell County. Beshear Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Amanda Elizabeth Dillingham, Nashville, Tenn., and Michael Charles May, Fairview, Tenn., announce their engagement and approaching marriage. The couple will be married at 4 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos.
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2010.)
“This has been the smoothest start since I’ve been here,” said Charles Proffitt, director of pupil personnel in the local school district after Tuesday’s opening day of school.
There were no late additions to the race for Dawson Springs mayor this November, leaving incumbent Mayor Ross Workman to run head to head against Jenny Sewell.
Despite Dawson Springs going wet May 12, 2008, alcohol-related crimes have gone relatively dry, said Dawson Springs police chief Bill Crider.
At a special-called meeting Aug. 4, the Dawson Springs City Council went into closed session to discuss potential litigation with city attorney Ben Leonard. No action was taken on the issue involving two fences erected by property owners in a subdivision on Lake Beshear.
The funeral for Delbert Monroe Capps, 76, Dawson Springs, was held Tuesday at First Christian Church in Dawson Springs. The Rev. Larry Davidson officiated. Burial was in Piney Grove Cemetery.
The funeral for Wanda Jean Mathis, 74, Dawson Springs, was held Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Rodney Wallace officiated. Burial was in Dunn Cemetery.
The Dawson Springs High School girls soccer team coached by Jim Hillerich will not play this season, Hillerich confirmed. A lack of interest plagued the team. The boys team, coached by Randall Campbell, aims for 10 wins compared with 7 from last season.
Jessie Marie Boone, Chanute, Kan., is engaged to Joseph Scott Harryman, son of Anthony and Darcy Jones and Charles and Susan Harryman, all of Dawson Springs. The wedding will take place Aug. 14.
24 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Aug. 8, 1996.)
Enrollment was at 705 on the first day of school in Dawson Springs on Monday.
Dawson Springs City School officials will be ready when classes for the 1996-97 school year begin Monday, Aug. 12.
Mr. and Mrs. R.C. Dockery of Dawson Springs will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the community room at Clarkdale Court. They were married Aug. 17, 1946, in Mayfield.
Dustin Kent Wallace, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Wallace, celebrated his seventh birthday on July 8 with a trip to Chuckie Cheese’s in Paducah. It was followed with a trip to the movies.
Shawn Helm, Hickory Street, just completed a five-week stay at Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights as a participant in the Governors Scholarship Program.
Last rites for Mrs. Ruby Lee Owens, 75, Nortonville, were held Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 6, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Tom Mills officiated. Burial was in Dunn Cemetery.
The funeral for Delmas “Dude” Alexander, 61, Nortonville Road, was held Monday afternoon, Aug. 5, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Jim Mullins officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
The funeral for Mrs. Katha Vanderveer, 91, Fox Road, was held Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m. at Charleston Baptist Church. The Rev. Eric Nelson officiated. Burial was in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery at Mortons Gap. Beshear Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Dawson Springs and Hopkins County swept the Miss Western Kentucky State Fair Pageant held Saturday night in Hopkinsville. Brandi Leigh Hinton, 16, Dawson Springs, was named Miss Western Kentucky State Fair from among 29 contestants.
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Aug. 15, 1996.)
Austin and Ashley are still the most popular baby names.
Dick Massamore, chairman of the food sales at the 48th annual Barbecue, has reported that $684 more money was raised by the raffle in the July 26 Barbecue than was reported earlier this month.
Mr. and Mrs. Willie Adams of Dawson Springs are the parents of a boy born Sunday, June 16, at 10:02 p.m. at the Regional Medical Center in Madisonville. The eight-pound, two-ounce baby was named Jeremiah Hunter. He was 21 inches long at birth.
The funeral for Mrs. Nell Rose Morris, 75, Park Avenue, was held Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 13, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. David Fambrough officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
A graveside services for Mrs. Ruby McClure, 93, Dawson Springs, was held Sunday afternoon, Aug. 11, at Rosedale Cemetery. Elder Eddie Beshear officiated.
The funeral for Mrs. Audrey M. Lacy, 86, Dawson Village, was held Sunday afternoon, Aug. 11, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Joe Eades officiated. Burial was in Prospect Cemetery.
50 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Aug. 6, 1970.)
A 15-year-old former resident traveled 1,260 miles to attend the 22nd annual Dawson Springs Community Barbecue and Picnic last Thursday. Winning a special prize for coming the greatest distance to the annual event was Debra Ford, daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. Clark Ford of Pecos, Texas.
U.S. Air Force Captain Joe M. Putman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Coyle Putman of Nortonville, has entered the Air Force Institute of Technology to study toward a master’s degree in engineering physics.
Christian County recently voted to keep the county by an almost 2-1 majority Tuesday, July 28, in the county’s first local option election of alcoholic beverages since prohibition.
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Aug. 13, 1970.)
Registration day for students in the Dawson Springs City Schools for the 1970-71 term will be Monday, Aug. 24, it was announced by Robert P. Forsythe, superintendent of city schools.
At Monday night’s meeting of the board of education a new teacher was hired, substitute teachers for 1970-71 hired, tax rates adjusted, salaries raised for cooks, price of school lunches increased and bids opened and accepted for four advertised items.
Police Chief David Cannon had the highest average grade of 18 law enforcement officers at a recent police training course given at Western Kentucky University. His average grade was 92.6.
Mr. and Mrs. Garnett Sisk quietly celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at their home at 507 E. Keigan St., Saturday, Aug. 1. The couple was married by a justice of the peace at the courthouse in Clarksville, Tenn., Aug. 1, 1920.
Over 1,500 persons, many of them standing, were in the West Kentucky State Fair Convention Center at Hopkinsville, Friday night to swing, sway and clap to the musical magic of gospel singing. Headlining the program were the Singing Rambos of Nashville, Tenn., former residents of Dawson Springs.
Three local girls received six first place awards at horse shows during the past weekend. Rita Grisham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Grisham, was awarded a first place ribbon in the Junior Western Pleasure class at the Caldwell County 4-H Horse Show in Princeton, Friday night. Julia Ramage, daughter of Mrs. Mildred Ramage, won first place in two classes at the South Hopkins Saddle Club Horse Show Sunday afternoon at Mortons Gap. Tonya Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Garland Jones, received first place awards in two classes at the Midland Saddle Club Horse Show Saturday night.
Last rites were conducted for Lonnie Basil Rogers, 84, Tuesday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Russell Beshear officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Funeral services were conducted for Mrs. Helen A. Purdy, 76, Monday morning at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. E.J. Bayer officiated. Burial was in Creekmur Cemetery in Caldwell County.