As Election Day nears, most voters have likely already made up their minds on who they are voting for come Tuesday, Nov. 3.
That may not be the case in the race for a seat on the Dawson Springs Board of Education, which will be awarded to a write-in candidate after only one person filed for election for the two open seats as of Tuesday.
“It will be a write-in candidate,” said Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern. “Right now, only one person has filed as a write-in candidate for that spot.”
Cloern said Carol Niswonger is the lone candidate to express interest in seeking write-in votes.
Dawson Springs Independent School District Superintendent Leonard Whalen said two spots will be open on the board of education, and those seats are not divided into districts — meaning that candidates don’t have to live in a certain area in the city to run for the open spots.
“We’ve normally got a five person board,” he said, adding that two members, Lindsey Morgan and Kent Dillingham, decided to not seek re-election.
One candidate, Jenny Bruce, filed before the deadline. She will appear on the ballot, and the other spot will appear with the phrase “write-in,” according to Cloern.
There is still time for other write-in candidates to file paperwork.
“In order for them to become a certified write-in candidate, they have until Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. to get the appropriate paperwork into the office,” Cloern said.