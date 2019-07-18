Kindergarten

$7 (a one-time payment for the Weekly Reader magazine)

At least 2 large pink erasers (not the pencil top kind)

4 boxes of Crayola crayons (24-pack)

3 boxes of No. 2 skinny pencils

1 box of Crayola primary color markers

Scissors (Fiskar brand, round top)

20 glue sticks

4 boxes of tissues

4 packs of Play-Doh

Headphones for Chromebooks (not earbuds, Five Below and Dollar Tree have these cheap)

Boys should bring 2 packs of Clorox wipes

Girls should bring 2 packs of baby wipes

1 box of Crayola colored pencils

4 plastic folders with 2 pockets (1 yellow, 1 green, 1 red, 1 blue)

A change of clothes (these will be kept at school, label them with your child's name)

Backpack (large enough for folders)

**NOTE: No Rose Art products.**

Mrs. Cotton's first grade

2 boxes of 24-count crayons (no Rose Art please)

Scissors (round tip)

1 bottle of Elmer's Glue (no glitter)

10 glue sticks

5-6 packages of No. 2 lead pencils, already sharpened

1 box of colored pencils

3 block erasers

3 folders with pockets

Small pencil box (cigar size only)

2 boxes of Kleenex

2 packages of Lysol wipes

2 spiral notebooks

3 pacakages of small index cards

1 ream of copy paper

2 boxes of Ziploc sandwich bags

Gym shoes (don't have to be new, just clean)

Headphones for Chromebooks

1 roll of paper towels

A change of clothes to be kept at school (with their name inside)

Mrs. McCuiston's first grade

1 regular size crayon box

2-3 packages of sharpened pencils

2-3 glue sticks

1 pair of scissors

2-4 boxes of crayons

1 bottle of glue

1 spiral notebook

2 plain pocket folders

2 pairs of headphones

1-2 boxes of tissue

**NOTE: Most of these items will be given to students at the Back to School Bash on Aug. 8.**

Second grade

No Trapper Keepers

1 large glue stick

Scissors

2 big pink erasers

Crayons (24 count or less, no markers or colored pencils)

2-4 packages of plain yellow pencils (no mechanical pencils)

2 wide-ruled spiral notebooks

2 pocket folders

2 boxes of tissue

Small supply box (cigar box size only)

Clorox Wipes

Gym shoes (don't have to be new, just clean)

1 pack of wide-ruled looseleaf notebook paper

1 set of ear buds or headphones

1 box of Ziploc bags

Third grade

No Trapper Keepers or binders

6 packs No. 2 pencils (no plastic coating)

1 package of wide-ruled notebook paper

2 composition notebooks

2 pack of glue sticks

1 pair of scissors

4 boxes of tissues

1 pack of 24 crayons (restock as necessary)

5 plain pocket folders with prongs

1 pencil pouch

1 paper towel roll

Earbuds or headphones and case (restock as necessary)

2 pink erasers

1 large bottle of GermX

Gym shoes (don't have to be new, just clean)

**WISH LIST: Baby wipes, Clorox wipes, Ziploc bags.**

Fourth grade

Backpack (mandatory, no rolling or suitcase types)

3 packages of 100 sheet wide-ruled looseleaf paper (replenish as needed)

5 dozen yellow No. 2 pencils (no decorative pencils with the plastic coating)

1 three-ring binder (1-2 inch binders)

2 boxes of crayons

2 glue sticks

1 box of colored pencils

1 Fiskars-type blunt scissors

4 composition notebooks

5 pocket folders with 3 holes to attach in binder

3 boxes of Kleenex

1 roll of paper towels

**NOT MANDATORY BUT NEEDED: Band-Aids and GermX.**

Social studies for fourth, fifth and sixth grades

1 1/2 inch binder

3 divider tabs

2 packages of wide-ruled notebook paper

Fifth grade homerooms

Crayons or colored pencils (no markers)

4 packs of pencils

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 package of Clorox wipes

4 glue sticks

1 package of pencil top erasers

Pencil box

Backpack (no wheels)

Math for fifth and sixth grades

3 packs of pencils (yellow No. 2 will work just fine)

1 three-ring binder

4 packs of notebook paper

3 boxes of Kleenex

1 pack of dry erase markers

2 packs of cap erasers

1 roll of paper towels

1 pack of tab dividers (if preferred)

Earbuds

Clorox wipes

Science for fourth, fifth and sixth grades

1 three-ring binder

5 tab dividers

4 packs of notebook paper

Pencils

Coloring pencils

Erasers

1 box of tissue

Art class for kindergarten through sixth grade

Art box or bag for travel to art room

1 box 24-count crayons

Regular or mechanical pencils

Big pink eraser

Glue stick

Scissors

Handheld pencil sharpener

**NOTE: Third- through sixth-graders will also need liquid glue, colored pencils, washable markers and 2 black Sharpie permanent markers.**