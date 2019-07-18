Kindergarten
$7 (a one-time payment for the Weekly Reader magazine)
At least 2 large pink erasers (not the pencil top kind)
4 boxes of Crayola crayons (24-pack)
3 boxes of No. 2 skinny pencils
1 box of Crayola primary color markers
Scissors (Fiskar brand, round top)
20 glue sticks
4 boxes of tissues
4 packs of Play-Doh
Headphones for Chromebooks (not earbuds, Five Below and Dollar Tree have these cheap)
Boys should bring 2 packs of Clorox wipes
Girls should bring 2 packs of baby wipes
1 box of Crayola colored pencils
4 plastic folders with 2 pockets (1 yellow, 1 green, 1 red, 1 blue)
A change of clothes (these will be kept at school, label them with your child's name)
Backpack (large enough for folders)
**NOTE: No Rose Art products.**
Mrs. Cotton's first grade
2 boxes of 24-count crayons (no Rose Art please)
Scissors (round tip)
1 bottle of Elmer's Glue (no glitter)
10 glue sticks
5-6 packages of No. 2 lead pencils, already sharpened
1 box of colored pencils
3 block erasers
3 folders with pockets
Small pencil box (cigar size only)
2 boxes of Kleenex
2 packages of Lysol wipes
2 spiral notebooks
3 pacakages of small index cards
1 ream of copy paper
2 boxes of Ziploc sandwich bags
Gym shoes (don't have to be new, just clean)
Headphones for Chromebooks
1 roll of paper towels
A change of clothes to be kept at school (with their name inside)
Mrs. McCuiston's first grade
1 regular size crayon box
2-3 packages of sharpened pencils
2-3 glue sticks
1 pair of scissors
2-4 boxes of crayons
1 bottle of glue
1 spiral notebook
2 plain pocket folders
2 pairs of headphones
1-2 boxes of tissue
**NOTE: Most of these items will be given to students at the Back to School Bash on Aug. 8.**
Second grade
No Trapper Keepers
1 large glue stick
Scissors
2 big pink erasers
Crayons (24 count or less, no markers or colored pencils)
2-4 packages of plain yellow pencils (no mechanical pencils)
2 wide-ruled spiral notebooks
2 pocket folders
2 boxes of tissue
Small supply box (cigar box size only)
Clorox Wipes
Gym shoes (don't have to be new, just clean)
1 pack of wide-ruled looseleaf notebook paper
1 set of ear buds or headphones
1 box of Ziploc bags
Third grade
No Trapper Keepers or binders
6 packs No. 2 pencils (no plastic coating)
1 package of wide-ruled notebook paper
2 composition notebooks
2 pack of glue sticks
1 pair of scissors
4 boxes of tissues
1 pack of 24 crayons (restock as necessary)
5 plain pocket folders with prongs
1 pencil pouch
1 paper towel roll
Earbuds or headphones and case (restock as necessary)
2 pink erasers
1 large bottle of GermX
Gym shoes (don't have to be new, just clean)
**WISH LIST: Baby wipes, Clorox wipes, Ziploc bags.**
Fourth grade
Backpack (mandatory, no rolling or suitcase types)
3 packages of 100 sheet wide-ruled looseleaf paper (replenish as needed)
5 dozen yellow No. 2 pencils (no decorative pencils with the plastic coating)
1 three-ring binder (1-2 inch binders)
2 boxes of crayons
2 glue sticks
1 box of colored pencils
1 Fiskars-type blunt scissors
4 composition notebooks
5 pocket folders with 3 holes to attach in binder
3 boxes of Kleenex
1 roll of paper towels
**NOT MANDATORY BUT NEEDED: Band-Aids and GermX.**
Social studies for fourth, fifth and sixth grades
1 1/2 inch binder
3 divider tabs
2 packages of wide-ruled notebook paper
Fifth grade homerooms
Crayons or colored pencils (no markers)
4 packs of pencils
2 boxes of Kleenex
1 package of Clorox wipes
4 glue sticks
1 package of pencil top erasers
Pencil box
Backpack (no wheels)
Math for fifth and sixth grades
3 packs of pencils (yellow No. 2 will work just fine)
1 three-ring binder
4 packs of notebook paper
3 boxes of Kleenex
1 pack of dry erase markers
2 packs of cap erasers
1 roll of paper towels
1 pack of tab dividers (if preferred)
Earbuds
Clorox wipes
Science for fourth, fifth and sixth grades
1 three-ring binder
5 tab dividers
4 packs of notebook paper
Pencils
Coloring pencils
Erasers
1 box of tissue
Art class for kindergarten through sixth grade
Art box or bag for travel to art room
1 box 24-count crayons
Regular or mechanical pencils
Big pink eraser
Glue stick
Scissors
Handheld pencil sharpener
**NOTE: Third- through sixth-graders will also need liquid glue, colored pencils, washable markers and 2 black Sharpie permanent markers.**