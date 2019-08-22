Council applies for line of credit for sewer project Dawson Springs recognizes soap box derby finalist

Dawson Springs Water and Sewer System, a city utility, has applied for a community development block grant and funding from Kentucky Infrastructure Authority and the city council is making moves to prepare for a sewer project.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Dawson Springs City Council approved Resolution 2019-08, which authorizes a line of credit for the project and for Mayor Chris Smiley to execute any and all documents related to the sewer project. The line of credit is for $300,000 and is required by the bank, Smiley said.
Also at the meeting, the council had the first reading of Tax Ordinance 2019-04, which sets the tax rates based on Hopkins County assessments: 36.46 on real property, 61.46 on personal property, 19 on motor vehicles. There will be a 2-percent discount for those who pay before Oct. 31, a 10-percent penalty and 6 percent interest for those who don't pay by Dec. 31, and a $5 advertising fee if not paid by March.
There was a champion present at the meeting: Levi West, who was a fourth place finalist in the 2019 World Soapbox Derby in the super stock division. He earned the distinction in July when competing in Akron, Ohio, the home of the International Soap Box Derby. He brought his trophy to the meeting and received a certificate from Mayor Smiley.
Levi has participated in soap box derby for several years and he has raced all over the country.
Council members present, Joe Allen, Dusty Vinson, Martha Woolsey, Rick Hendrickson and Mark McGregor, congratulated Levi on his accomplishment. Kenny Mitchell was absent. All decisions on Tuesday night were unanimous.
The council will have its next regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
In other business, the council:
• heard from Code Enforcement Office Fred Rawley. There are 10 open files in town, two are grass violations, one is a couch on a porch and the others are structural issues. Since its inception, the board with the council's backing has torn down 14 structures at a cost of $77,290. The board has closed 41 cases so far this year. The board meets again at 6 p.m. Monday at city hall. The board has suggested a few ordinance changes and is contemplating title searches and small claims action against property owners.
• went into closed session per KRS 61.810(1)(b) and (c) to deliberate on the future acquisition or sale of real property and for discussion of proposed or pending litigation. Mayor Smiley said in regards to the acquisition, the city may be required to go to the courthouse about a piece of property. City Attorney Ben Leonard was not in attendance. Once back in open session, Mayor Smiley said no action was taken.
• along with Mayor Smiley remembered two former city councilmen who died recently: Ron Hensley, who served the city from 2003-10 and Ray Bochert, who was a councilman from 1988-2006 and 2011-early 2018.
• announced upcoming events: Tradewater Fitness Challenge on Aug. 31 and Dawson Springs Parent-Teacher Organization fall festival on Sept. 27 in downtown.
• heard Mayor Smiley announce that Russell Excavating's bid for $4,889 was accepted to work on culverts on the airport end of Rosedale Lane. The work should be done in a week, Smiley said.
• heard Mayor Smiley announce a donation to the Christmas lighting fund.