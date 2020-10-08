A new loan for small, locally owned businesses is being offered by the Pennyrile Area Development District.
“We are targeting those businesses that have really been directly impacted through mandates, the shutdown mandate, the capacity mandate,” said Amy Frogue, associate director of community and economic development with PADD. “We are seeing a lot of activity through our service industry, our restaurants, those type businesses.”
There is $690,000 allocated for the loan with the maximum amount for each loan at $25,000 and the minimum set at $5,000. Frogue said that could potentially help 27 to 28 businesses if they all take the maximum amount, but the loans are on a first come, first serve basis.
“It is for what we call working capital expenses and that can include, payroll, any monthly debt service that the business might have, inventory expenses, accounts receivable, accounts payable, inventory management, supplies, utilities, rent, payments to suppliers, any working capital, monthly expenses they might have that their revenue may not be able to cover,” said Frogue.
The loan is a short-term program payable over 36 months. Frogue said there can be a six month deferral on the first payment. She called the measure an effort to try and get businesses over the hump for that six-month period.
“We don’t want to be the ones contributing to their hardship,” said Frogue. “This is for those current urgent needs to get them by until the economy kicks back up in a positive direction.”
The loan is for any business within the nine regions of PADD, which includes Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg counties.
“This loan is good for the community to help keep those small, locally owned, locally operated businesses in business and hopefully to help sustain the economy locally, keep those jobs local, keep them employed, just so we can make it through this,” said Frogue.
For more information on the loan or to apply, visit PeADD.org and click on the services for businesses/employers tab then the COVID-19 Business Relief Working Capital Loan. Interested businesses can also request an application by phone at 270-886-9484 or email at amy.frogue@ky.gov.