The Dawson Springs Independent School system's Parent-Teacher Organization has organized the annual Fall Festival and its coming up on Friday night.
The event will be 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in downtown Dawson Springs. The seniors are hosting a chili supper 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Dawson Springs Community Center. Tickets are $5 each or $3 per child 6 and under.
Various student groups, teams and classes have signed up for booths. There will be food and games, including lemon shakeups, duck pond, grab bags, funnel cakes, hair spray, face painting, hay ride, toilet paper toss, cake walk, plinko, angry bird toss, twister toy, fried Oreos, ring a Coke, haunted house, gold fish, sucker pull, snow cones, fast pitch, pie in face, booger picking, basketball shoot, nerf gun shoot, cornhole, nachos, drinks, pumpkin bowling, bounce house, dunking booth and Halloween costumes. There will also be a dance.