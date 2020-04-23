Trooper Cody Kromer of Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville, observed a 1993 Chevrolet Baretta traveling at a high rate of speed, in Earlington, around 5:30 PM on March 9, 2020.
Trooper Kromer initiated his emergency equipment to stop the vehicle, but the operator disregarded and began to flee. Trooper Kromer pursued the vehicle for several miles, before the operator lost control of his vehicle, and ran off the roadway on KY 800, in the Crofton community. The vehicle became disabled, and the operator left his vehicle and began to run on foot, but was quickly apprehended by Trooper Daniel Holland and Trooper Kromer.
The operator was then identified as 20-year-old Tyler Bivins of Bowling Green, Ky. Bivins was arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center, where he was charged with the following: speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree fleeing or evading police, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, first-degree wanton endangerment and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.