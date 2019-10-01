It's the moment we've all been waiting for: The 2018-19 KPREP assessment results have been revealed.
Dawson Springs Elementary School is no longer listed as a Comprehensive Support and Improvement school.
"... We fully believe we'll continue a steep ascent there and never look back and be remotely close to where we were," Dawson Springs Independent Schools Superintendent Lenny Whalen said. "We cannot say enough positive about the way our elementary responded and how hard they worked to make this improvement happen."
The elementary scores landed them in the 2-star categories of schools. The new five-star accountability system debuted this morning. Out of the students in grades 3 through 6 who took the KPREP test, 40 percent were proficient in reading, 38.9 in math, 17.8 in science and 46.7 in social studies, up from 34.3 in reading, 28.6 in math, 14.3 in science and 30.4 in social studies in 2017-18. Writing scores went down from 23.9 to 11.1.
Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School earned 3 stars for the middle school and 3 stars for the high school.
"... We were extremely close to reaching 4-star status in both those areas," Whalen said.
For seventh- and eighth-graders, scores dipped slightly from last year's results: 51.3 percent were proficient in reading, 28.8 in math, 39.1 in writing, 11.8 in science and 43.5 in social studies.
The high school showed exceptional growth in every area, including the already-high writing scores from 2017-18. The results for KPREP stars in high school came from their performance on the ACT, as well as science and writing exams, graduation rate and transition readiness.
The scores? 53.7 percent proficiency in reading, 48.8 in math, 84.2 in writing and 47.4 in science, compared with 52.4 in reading, 47.5 in math, 80 in writing and 36.6 in science from 2017-18 assessments.
"We feel very good about the growth we're seeing in many areas and only anticipate that will continue with our current focus and initiatives," Whalen said.