The Panthers may not be on campus, but the Dawson Springs Independent Schools Family Resource Youth Services Center continues to support the district’s students.
FRYSC locations were established statewide as an entity of the Kentucky Education Reform Act in 1990. According to FRYSCKy, FRYSC promotes “early learning and successful transition to school; academic achievement and well-being; and graduation and transition into adult life.”
Jonathon Storms is currently serving in his third year as coordinator of the local FRYSC.
“FRYSC has continued to serve the students and families in the provision of school-based family support just like any other year,” said Storms. “Our center has adapted to the NTI/Virtual Learning setting in areas such as: meal distribution and delivery, Internet access programs, childcare assistance programs, and has partnered with agencies such as the Hopkins County YMCA and the United Way of the Coalfield — to name a few — for assistance in funding and distribution of goods and services that have traditionally been sent home with the students.”
The lack of students on campus has affected day-to-day operations. In past school sessions with the traditional instruction format, FRYSC has hosted many events and programs that help foster awareness on a variety of topics, including substance abuse, school safety, and the effects of tobacco use and vaping.
“It’s my plan to move forward with as many of these programs as we can virtually,” said Storms. “Red Ribbon and Kentucky Safe Schools weeks are coming up in October — these will be our first virtual events, and I am excited to see where we can go with this.”
In this first semester of the new school year with the non-traditional instruction model, FRYSC is relentless when it comes to supporting Panther families.
“We are here for you,” said Storms. “There may be issues or problems that you face that can’t be solved in the FRYSC office, but in those cases, we lean on a large network of able and committed agencies and organizations throughout the county, region and the state.”
FRYSC Program Assistant Melinda Coates has served Panther families in this position for three years. Storms and Coates agree wholeheartedly that the most rewarding aspect of operating the local FRYSC is serving the students of the district.
“My favorite part of my job is getting to know the students and helping out when needed,” said Coates.
Storms echoed those sentiments.
“This is the most rewarding position I have ever held,” he said. “Our students are bright and great kids and they have no idea the joy they bring to the staff. It’s a privilege to have such an opportunity to serve.”
If you are the parent or guardian of a Panther student in need, you may call the FRYSC office at (270)797-3811, extension 3, for assistance. You can also e-mail Storms at jonathon.storms@dawsonsprings.kyschools.us or Coates at melinda.coates@dawsonsprings.kyschools.us.
For more information or updates on FRYSC programs or services, you are encouraged to follow the center on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dspringsindfrysc.