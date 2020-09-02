Benny Junior Morgan, 87 of Dawson Springs passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at his residence. Born August 8, 1933, to the late Benny Morgan and the late Georgia Hibbs of Dawson Springs. He was of Christian faith and attended New Good Hope Church. He was a retired coal miner spending most of his time at Peabody Coal and a member of UMWA District 12. He always enjoyed time on the farm and bargain hunting at flea markets. He spent a lot of his time studying the Bible and enjoyed discussing what he learned.
Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Clara Carmon Morgan; and his sister, Ernestine.
Survived by his son, Scott (Deanna) Morgan of Dawson Springs; sister, Mary Jones of Dawson Springs; step-grandchildren, Taylor France, Jason and Bradley Frazier and Vanessa O’Brien; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Service will be held at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville on Friday, August 28, at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Larry Phaup officiating.Â Burial to follow at Ausenbaugh Cemetery in Dawson Springs with Military Rites at graveside.Â Visitation will begin at noon at the funeral home.