The United Way of The Coalfield recently elected officers for 2020-21. They are as follows: President Susan Scholze, Carhartt, Inc.; Vice President Jennifer Hatcher, General Electric Aviation; Secretary Elizabeth Cartwright, US Bank; Treasurer Laura Faulk, First United Bank, and Past-President Wade Bruce, Bruce and Accounting, P.S.C.
Newly elected Board Members for 2020-23 are as follows: Jeff Duvall City of Madisonville; Devi Thorp, Groves Electrical Services; and Leslie Carmen, Woodman of the World.
The United Way of the Coalfield raises funding for 12 agencies. Donations at this time are very crucial as many of our agencies have had unplanned expenses with the Covid-19 Pandemic.