For most young adults, deciding on a career path that you’ll be content with while also providing adequately for your future seems like such a daunting task.
When the former Dianne Thomas stepped into Bea Bedwell’s beauty shop in the Menser community when she was just 19 years old, she was one of the lucky ones to answer a calling for the profession that would supply her with a comfortable living and a clientele who treated her like family for over five decades.
After 51 years, with the most recent nine spent beautifying clients at Beauty Shop on the Square, Dianne Coates has decided to hang up her shears. “Dinky,” as she is affectionately known to friends, family, and her legion of Dawsonian fans, has been mulling over the decision to retire for a while now. Prior to the State of Emergency that forced the salon to temporarily close in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, she had only been working three days per week.
After spending the past two months away from the chair, it seems as if it is fitting for her to call it a day, or rather, a career. Dinky’s storied career was spent at nine locations, all in her hometown of Dawson Springs. “I’m really going to miss talking with and seeing everyone,” said Dinky. “You’ve all become a part of my extended family.”
Likewise, she has shared her family with her customers. While raising her three children, Greg, John, and Jolie, Dinky was often charged with styling their friends’ hair, which she counts among her favorite memories of a career well-spent. A circle of friends would usually gather when one had an appointment, entertaining anyone visiting the shop.
Clients regularly supplied the laughs as well. For instance, Dinky fondly recollects a phone call from Betty Jo Laffoon, who was in need of some of her beautician’s magic. “I look like a dandelion, you’ve got to do something with this,” Betty exclaimed. When Dinky arrived home, Betty Jo was waiting for her on the steps. Betty asked, “See, what did I tell you?” “A dandelion is a good way to describe it—white and fuzzy,” Dinky replied.
As a result, Dinky has spent the better part of 51 years curing and correcting the “dandelion effect” for her clients, who are all the better because of her dedication to helping them look and consequently feel their best.
Even though she is a self-proclaimed “homebody,” you’ll still see Dinky out and about as she enjoys her retirement. She has six grandchildren: Chance, Tanner, Tyler, Colton, Bailee, and Addi, who can be counted on to keep her busy once Kentuckians are permitted to gather for sporting events and special occasions, which is what she is looking forward to most of all. “Here I’ve had all of this time off, and they aren’t playing,” she said.
Dinky owned and operated Dianna’s Beauty Shop for over 20 years. If you were a patron, you may recall a mug placed on one of her shelves that read “I’m a beautician, not a magician.” As members of Dinky’s extended family, you know that she easily fills both roles. She has been a beautician by trade—but the way she made you feel comforted and welcomed during your time in her chair—that was pure magic.